State police report more than 3,500 calls

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

Labor Day weekend has been a busy one so far for Connecticut State Police, with 3,505 calls for service as of Sunday morning.

From noon Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday, state police made 20 DUI arrests and issued 166 citations for speeding. They responded to 205 accidents, two with serious injuries, and issued 403 citations for violations, including unsafe lane changes, following too closely, and distracted driving.

An online survey conducted by AAA showed that about 32% of Americans are traveling for the holiday weekend and of those 82% are traveling by car.

