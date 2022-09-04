Good news for The Handmaid’s Tale fans: The Emmy-winning show has been renewed for a sixth and final season ahead of a new spinoff series. The news of season six, announced by The Hollywood Reporter, comes a week before the show’s season five debut, on Sept. 14. “It’s been a very, very, very luxurious time that I’ve had to think about what happens at the end of this story and exactly how we’d like to get there as a company,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller told the publication. The spinoff, meanwhile, set to air on Hulu, continues the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s tale, called The Testaments, and will still center within the Gilead universe. “I’ve been thinking about the end of this story since I read The Handmaid’s Tale the first time. It’s one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end,” Miller said. It is unclear if Handmaid’s star, Elisabeth Moss, will star in The Testaments, though her character, June Osborne, “is a part of” the story “but not central,” said Miller.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

TV SERIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO