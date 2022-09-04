Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Related
postsouth.com
LSU football: Laundry list of miscues leaves coach Brian Kelly with few excuses
BATON ROUGE -- The list of mistakes was long. Brian Kelly knew he couldn't talk about everything. "There are so many things that I can stand here in front of you that in Week 1 we want to do better," Kelly said Tuesday to reporters ahead of LSU's home opener against Southern. "I could touch upon every single aspect of the game."
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
postsouth.com
What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said about Kayshon Boutte's social media news
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly believes that star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the "least guy that I'm concerned about on our offense." Boutte struggled in his first game of the season, catching only 2-of-6 targets for 20 yards in the Tigers' wild 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday. After the game, he also deleted all mentions of LSU on his Instagram page.
postsouth.com
At least Brian Kelly got one thing right for LSU football | Toppmeyer
NEW ORLEANS – Jayden Daniels the blocked extra point that cost him a shot at leading LSU into overtime against Florida State. LSU’s quarterback was on the sideline attending to a cramp when the crowd’s reaction told him the Tigers had been doomed by yet another blunder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postsouth.com
LSU football's loss proves rebuild under Brian Kelly may go longer than anticipated
NEW ORLEANS - If LSU football proved anything to be true in coach Brian Kelly's first game for the Tigers, it's that Rome wasn't built in a day. The Tigers (0-1) fell in their season opener to Florida State (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night in New Orleans, 24-23. LSU drove 99 yards down the field in the final 1:20 and scored what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown to force overtime, only for Damian Ramos' extra point to get blocked on the final snap of the game.
trendingwork.com
What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?
Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
RELATED PEOPLE
postsouth.com
Turnovers spoil season opener for East Iberville
East Iberville was ready to make the most of the first game in its refurbished stadium, but Slaughter Community Charter spoiled the show. In a stadium now equipped with artificial turf and state-of-the-art scoreboard, Slaughter stifled East Iberville’s fourth quarter comeback attempt for a 36-34 victory Friday in St. Gabriel.
postsouth.com
Bulldogs visit Capitol after Week 1 triumph
The White Castle Bulldogs head into action Thursday with one less day of preparation for their Week 2 opponent, but they will have momentum on their side. WCHS travels to Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge for action against Capitol in non-district action. Kickoff is 7 p.m. White Castle heads into...
bossierpress.com
Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana
An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
postsouth.com
St. John falls to Hanson 45-22 in Week 1 action
St. John seemed poised to hold Hanson Memorial to a tight game in the first quarter of action Friday night, but the situation changed drastically in the second quarter. Hanson scored 27 points against the Eagles in the second quarter to help seal a 45-22 win in the season opener in Franklin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
Eater
New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
Comments / 0