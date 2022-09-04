ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
postsouth.com

What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said about Kayshon Boutte's social media news

BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly believes that star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the "least guy that I'm concerned about on our offense." Boutte struggled in his first game of the season, catching only 2-of-6 targets for 20 yards in the Tigers' wild 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday. After the game, he also deleted all mentions of LSU on his Instagram page.
postsouth.com

LSU football's loss proves rebuild under Brian Kelly may go longer than anticipated

NEW ORLEANS - If LSU football proved anything to be true in coach Brian Kelly's first game for the Tigers, it's that Rome wasn't built in a day. The Tigers (0-1) fell in their season opener to Florida State (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night in New Orleans, 24-23. LSU drove 99 yards down the field in the final 1:20 and scored what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown to force overtime, only for Damian Ramos' extra point to get blocked on the final snap of the game.
trendingwork.com

What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?

Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
postsouth.com

Turnovers spoil season opener for East Iberville

East Iberville was ready to make the most of the first game in its refurbished stadium, but Slaughter Community Charter spoiled the show. In a stadium now equipped with artificial turf and state-of-the-art scoreboard, Slaughter stifled East Iberville’s fourth quarter comeback attempt for a 36-34 victory Friday in St. Gabriel.
postsouth.com

Bulldogs visit Capitol after Week 1 triumph

The White Castle Bulldogs head into action Thursday with one less day of preparation for their Week 2 opponent, but they will have momentum on their side. WCHS travels to Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge for action against Capitol in non-district action. Kickoff is 7 p.m. White Castle heads into...
bossierpress.com

Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
postsouth.com

St. John falls to Hanson 45-22 in Week 1 action

St. John seemed poised to hold Hanson Memorial to a tight game in the first quarter of action Friday night, but the situation changed drastically in the second quarter. Hanson scored 27 points against the Eagles in the second quarter to help seal a 45-22 win in the season opener in Franklin.
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
Eater

New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
