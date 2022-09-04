ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1 on Wednesday. Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th in the opener with a tying leadoff RBI single. He erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of the second game when he sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats. IKF flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Altuve scores on wild pitch in 10th, Astros beat Texas 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home. Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer in the sixth for Houston, tying the game at 3-all.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Aquino hits 2 home runs, Reds beat Cubs 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit two more home runs against the Cubs and helped the Cincinnati Reds pull away from Chicago 7-1 Wednesday night. Mike Minor (4-10), pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta, gave up 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings but just one run. The 34-year-old lefty is 3-0 in his last four starts after losing a career-worst eight straight decisions. The Cubs hit into three double plays and lost for the fourth time in five games.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy