CHICAGO (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit two more home runs against the Cubs and helped the Cincinnati Reds pull away from Chicago 7-1 Wednesday night. Mike Minor (4-10), pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta, gave up 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings but just one run. The 34-year-old lefty is 3-0 in his last four starts after losing a career-worst eight straight decisions. The Cubs hit into three double plays and lost for the fourth time in five games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO