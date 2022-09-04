Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
marijuanamoment.net
San Francisco Lawmakers Unanimously Approve Psychedelics Decriminalization Resolution
San Francisco lawmakers have unanimously approved a measure calling for the decriminalization of psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuasca. The Board of Supervisors approved the measure, sponsored by Supervisors Dean Preston (D) and Hillary Ronen (D), on Wednesday. While it doesn’t immediately enact changes to criminal justice policy in San Francisco, it urges police to deprioritize psychedelics as “amongst the lowest priority” for enforcement and requests that “City resources not be used for any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law regarding the use of Entheogenic Plants listed on the Federally Controlled Substances Schedule 1 list.”
PLANetizen
San Francisco’s Tenderloin Makes a Compelling Case for Public Restroom Programs
Adriana Rezel reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle: “Since 2012, San Francisco’s 311 hotline, which allows people to make requests of city service representatives, has received more than 230,000 complaints about human or animal waste in the streets. Over that period, the number of these calls has been steadily increasing in every San Francisco neighborhood, with one exception.”
kalw.org
Homelessness in Richmond has nearly doubled in three years
Homelessness throughout the Bay Area has expanded dramatically since the start of the pandemic. But no city has seen quite as significant a spike in its unhoused population as Richmond. Newly-released data from the annual point-in-time count – which aims to identify every person living in a shelter, vehicle, tent,...
Supes announce SF recovery plan
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three city supervisors announced the opening salvo in a bid to create a comprehensive strategy to address quality-of-life issues in the city Tuesday. “San Franciscans are demanding solutions as big as our problems, and none of the problems facing our city right now are more visible, more destructive, or more deadly […]
San Jose candidate could be flouting California labor law
One San Jose mayoral candidate appears to have violated state labor laws by treating—and paying—his campaign workers as independent contractors instead of employees. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan‘s mayoral campaign lists its workers—from volunteer coordinator to deputy field director to campaign manager—as “consultants” in campaign finance disclosure forms, according to analysis by San José Spotlight. Mahan’s campaign hired 18 consultants this year alone, campaign documents show. At least 10 are in high school or college or have recently graduated, according to their LinkedIn profiles. All are paid in rounded figures similar to a flat fee instead of an hourly wage. None own campaign consultancies or firms.
NBC Bay Area
Officials ‘San Francisco Recovers' Strategy to Intervene Street Drug Market
A group of San Francisco supervisors released an ambitious strategy to confront the city's rise in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday. Labeled "San Francisco Recovers," the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach -- incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
Downtown dead? Why one SF leader is bullish on SF's (eventual) recovery
Why is one San Francisco leader bullish on downtown? Because he's old. That is how San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Director Jeffrey Tumlin explains his ardent belief that, despite the headline-grabbing office closures and layoffs, downtown San Francisco will one day soon be resurgent. “I leased downtown San Francisco real estate for over 20...
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails
A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
beyondchron.org
Envisioning SF’s Tenderloin Without Drug Markets
What would San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood be like if the city closed its open drug markets?. The Tenderloin would be a fantastic place to live and work. An ethnically diverse, low-income community of families with kids, seniors, people with disabilities and single adults. All would be enjoying the benefits of living in San Francisco without fear of displacement. The Tenderloin is a community where people know their neighbors and local business owners and collectively prove the benefits of a racial, ethnic and economic inclusion.
Pickets on display at NorCal Kaiser locations as nurses press health and staffing concerns
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed last week to protest the health care giant’s alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from...
sfbayview.com
Reparations Teach-In comes to San Francisco
African Americans have been seeking reparations for the harms done to them since the end of the Civil War when “40 acres and a mule” were offered but then were taken away by President Andrew Johnson. Now, hopefully, the time for reparations has come!. We are now seeing...
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
sonomasun.com
Power and politics in San Francisco’s gilded age
Phoebe Apperson Hearst: A Life in Power and Politics. History lecture with Alexandra M. Nicklis, author of the definitive biography on Hearst. A businesswoman and reformer, the Gilded Age doyenne was one of the wealthiest and most influential women of the era and a philanthropist, almost without rival, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
postnewsgroup.com
PRESS ROOM: Andre Thierry and Zydeco Magic Will Be Featured at the 7th Annual Black-Eyed Pea Festival
If eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is supposed to bring good luck, then Oakland will be having a tremendous lucky day on Sept. 24, 2022, when it will host the 7th annual Oakland Black-Eyed Pea Festival. Appealing to all ages, the free festival at Oakland Technical High...
DA Jenkins, in the Mission, gives few clues on potential police prosecutions
In a Q&A at Manny’s on 16th and Valencia, appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins last night shared personal anecdotes and broadly promised accountability. Meanwhile, outside the cafe, protesters chanted and blared sirens. Inside, Jenkins said she wants to “be the voice for people who are suffering.”. She accused...
There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem
San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
San Jose’s largest mobile home gets new name, management
San Jose’s largest mobile home park is under new management and looks secure from development. Evans Management Services took over Silicon Valley Village Mobile Home Park, formerly Westwinds Mobile Home Park, on Sept. 1. The management company entered into a 10-year agreement with the park’s land owners, The Nicholson Family Partnership, and promises to retain the mobile park’s zoning for its more than 1,600 residents.
