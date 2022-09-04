ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vV7AK_0hi9appd00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Cleveland police searching for missing teen girl

Daimeyah Bourne, 13, was reportedly last seen on the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue. She has been missing since Friday.

Those who may know of her whereabouts are asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police seek help in finding hit-skip suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that sped off after hitting a pedestrian last weekend, leaving the victim with a fractured skull. The 28-year-old male pedestrian was hit at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on West Ninth Street near Frankfurt Avenue, police say. The victim was not on a sidewalk but was on the street when he was hit, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man is arrested after woman is found dead inside their home in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a slaying that took place in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Tuesday. Carly Capek, 38, was found dead in a bedroom with multiple severe head and body injuries around 12:45 p.m. The incident took place at her home on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s top public safety officials provided an update to a recent deadly shooting involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer. The city’s director of public safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided remarks on Wednesday before the video was released. “I...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating homicide on city's west side

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently investigating a homicide that took place on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the incident took place in the 2100 block of West 78th Street in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. The victim has since been identified as 38-year-old Carly...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Nexstar Media Inc
93.1 WZAK

East Cleveland: 10 Shot, 1 Killed, Outside Shaw Alum Reunion

It was a horrible holiday weekend in East Cleveland. Ten people were shot, and one person was killed, outside the Just Us Lounge, around 3 am Monday morning. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. VIA | FOX 8. A party that was supposed to be a reunion celebration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Unknown suspect robs Chase Bank, North Olmsted police say

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of a robbery that happened around 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank in the 4700 block of Great Northern Boulevard. According to police, the suspect is a woman wearing a black knit...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy