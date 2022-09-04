Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Daimeyah Bourne, 13, was reportedly last seen on the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue. She has been missing since Friday.

Those who may know of her whereabouts are asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234.

