Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.Cleveland police searching for missing teen girl
Daimeyah Bourne, 13, was reportedly last seen on the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue. She has been missing since Friday.
Daimeyah Bourne, 13, was reportedly last seen on the 10300 block of Olivet Avenue. She has been missing since Friday.

Those who may know of her whereabouts are asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234.
