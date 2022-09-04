ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says White House is ‘determined’ to create Russian oil price cap

The White House said it is “determined” to implement a global price cap on Russian oil as finance ministers from the G7 industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose such a cap. The effort is a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
The Associated Press

Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian drills

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and India are holding security talks Thursday between their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, seeking to further strengthen their military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with Indian counterpart Rajnat Singh before they...
PBS NewsHour

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev buried in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
PBS NewsHour

G7 pledges to impose a price cap on Russia oil

BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
PBS NewsHour

Greece inventivizes state workers to save power

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government on Wednesday announced a carrot-and-stick drive to cut public sector energy use by 10 percent this year, linking compliance to funding and urging state employees to switch off lights and appliances when leaving the office. Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas said...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Pentagon says Russia has asked North Korea for weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. Watch the full briefing in the player above. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder,...
PBS NewsHour

Europe is facing an energy crisis as Russia cuts gas. Here’s why

Europe is struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession. The primary cause: Russia has choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes. That has pushed European governments into a desperate scramble for new supplies and for ways to blunt the impact as economic growth slows and household utility bills rise.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

