What forecast to expect for the month of September

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we wrap up the first week of September, the month can have all kinds of extremes from cold temperatures to heat waves.

The average highest temperature in western Massachusetts is 76 degrees while our average lowest temperature is 54 for the month of September. Some of the records include the record warmest temperature for September is 101 degrees, set back on September 2, 1953 and the record coldest is 25 degrees set back on September 24, 1963.

September can also be very wet, especially since it is the peak month of the tropical season in the Atlantic. The average rainfall is 3.9 inches while the record wettest September is 13.6 inches.

