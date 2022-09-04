Browns sign former Steelers’ tight end

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have officially signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James to a one-year contract.

He will wear No. 81 with Cleveland.

Entering his eighth NFL season, James has piled up 157 catches for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old was originally a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He left the Steelers to sign with the Lions in free agency in 2019 before his contract was terminated.

He joins the other two tight ends on the Browns roster, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

James joins Joe Haeg as one of two former Steelers’ to sign with the Browns.

The Browns also announced that they have waived guard Drew Forbes and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

