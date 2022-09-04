Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans,...
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
Milwaukee Laborfest: Latino and immigrant workers outline the stakes in Wisconsin’s mid-term election
Labor Day is a time to reflect on the progress working people have made over decades to create better lives for ourselves and our families, ensure safer workplaces and build a stronger economy. That was why unions were more popular on Labor Day 2022 than at any time in the past 50 years.
'UPFRONT' recap: Democrats predict Biden's approval rating will jump after Milwaukee visit
MILWAUKEE — Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, predicts President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Wisconsin will jump after his Labor Day appearance in Milwaukee. "What we've seen everywhere is when the president comes to town and people hear directly from President Biden about the...
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses
RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
Gov. Evers joins staff at MPS to welcome back middle schoolers and announces plans for 2023-25 education budget
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The last of the students in the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) District headed back to school Tuesday morning, Sept. 6. At The Academy of Accelerated Learning, teachers and local leaders rolled out the red carpet to welcome them back. With cow bells and pom poms, they brought the excitement ahead of the first bell of the year.
Laborfest organizers prepare for attendance surge ahead of President's visit
MILWAUKEE — Laborfest returns in person this year for the first time since 2019. The Milwaukee Area Labor Council told WISN 12 News they are prepared for a surge in attendance. "It's the feeling of being honored to be chosen but then also again some of the crazy logistics,"...
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
The school board made interim appointments after four school administrators resigned in late August. A campaign senior advisor for Ron Johnson was also present outside the event. Workers fear for jobs, benefits if UWO outsources. Updated: 4 hours ago. The university says if it goes ahead, custodial and grounds workers...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Milwaukee County hiring event Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Children, Youth & Family Services is hiring Human Service Workers and Youth Correctional Officers. Anyone looking for a new job opportunity is invited to the Zoofari Conference Center (9715 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for on-site interviews and potential job offers.
Milwaukee County hosting hiring event at Zoofari Conference Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Department of Health & Human Services is hiring human service workers and youth correctional officers. Anyone looking for a new job can learn more at the Zoofari Conference Center at 9715 W. Bluemound Road in...
Milwaukee County Board supervisor wants to provide free bus service to voters on Election Day
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the November election, Milwaukee County is working on making polls more accessible. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors' Transportation and Transit Committee is meeting Tuesday night to discuss a resolution to fund free bus rides to polling places on Nov. 8. A news release from...
Visit Milwaukee: Fall is on the way, but fun continues at these local events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While summer officially comes to a close in Milwaukee, the fun events continue. CBS 58 was joined by Claire Koenig, communications director at Visit Milwaukee, to tell us about some of them!
Weekend violence adds to spike in downtown Milwaukee crime
Multiple weekend shootings in downtown Milwaukee mark an unsettling trend in violence in the city's economic epicenter.
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
