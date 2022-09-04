ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses

RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
RACINE, WI
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
WBAY Green Bay

Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign

The school board made interim appointments after four school administrators resigned in late August. A campaign senior advisor for Ron Johnson was also present outside the event. Workers fear for jobs, benefits if UWO outsources. Updated: 4 hours ago. The university says if it goes ahead, custodial and grounds workers...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Q985

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County hiring event Wednesday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Children, Youth & Family Services is hiring Human Service Workers and Youth Correctional Officers. Anyone looking for a new job opportunity is invited to the Zoofari Conference Center (9715 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for on-site interviews and potential job offers.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

