Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
Ski chair auction benefits first responders
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — On a soggy, hazy day like this, it's hard to imagine that in just three months, the mountain at Big Boulder Ski Area in Kidder Township will be packed with white powder. Employees are already getting ready for the upcoming season, installing five new lifts...
Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks. "It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
Wet start to Luzerne County Fair
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 60th Annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening near Dallas. The fair promises fun for the whole family with lots of food, games, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with farm animals. Those who braved the rain Wednesday were treated...
PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11
The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
Luzerne County fire sends firefighters to hospital
LARKSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Larksville Fire Chief told Eyewitness News four firefighters were injured in a fire Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Petriga from the Larksville Fire Department said his company responded to a report of a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Petriga, three firefighters were hospitalized and one […]
Juvenile struck by vehicle in Lake Township
LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, in Lake Township, Tuesday evening. According to PSP, Tuesday night, a juvenile was struck by a vehicle at 28 Cemetery Road in Lake Township, Wayne County. PSP Wilkes-Barre Troopers are on scene, along with Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company respondents, […]
Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway
A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
Two USPS dropoff boxes broken into in Luzerne County
WHITE HAVEN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The White Haven Police Department said they are investigating the theft of the contents of two USPS drop-off mailboxes. Officials said the drop-off boxes in front of the post office and White Haven Market were stolen on Monday, September 5. Investigators ask anyone who deposited mail containing a check […]
Neighbors hoping for answers to recent fish kill
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The gloomy weather at Blytheburn Lake in Rice Township on Tuesday is not what is keeping people from heading out on the water. It's all the dead fish lining the shore. "Maybe five days ago, it all started. Fish started floating to the top. You...
Dunmore residents warned of warranty scam
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new property warranty scam has popped up in Lackawanna County targeting homeowners. Many homeowners have recently received letters resembling a final notice, implying an affiliation with the County Deeds Records office. However, Lackawanna County officials said it’s all a scam. If an urgent notice showed up in the mail […]
Driver charged for deadly Luzerne County crash
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County is now facing DUI and homicide charges. Rosemary Gowat, 93, of Plymouth, died from injuries in the crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville in November of 2021. Brentton Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, has been charged with...
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
PSP warn of 'Loved One Scam' circulating through multiple counties
PA (WOLF) — State Police announced Tuesday that a "Loved One Scam" is circulating through Columbia, Carbon, Luzerne, and Monroe counties, and has already affected many people. According to PSP, scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently...
Rising river levels lead to boat recoveries
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — "The river is rising; do you know where your boats are?" That's the question first responders and dive teams along the Susquehanna River are asking. In the pouring rain, rescue crews are answering the call to get out on the water in Exeter Township to investigate reports of unmanned boats.
Scranton businesses receive microgrants
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants. The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas. "The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are not able to be...
‘Valley with a Heart Benefit’ raises money for sick children
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Raising money for sick kids in Luzerne County, that’s the mission of Valley with a Heart Benefits. Hundreds of bikers and passengers were in Sheatown near Nanticoke to raise money for 4-year-old Paige Harman and 7-year-old Jocelyn Laurel. Besides riding motorcycles, there were games for kids, raffle baskets, food […]
