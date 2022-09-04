ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Warren, OH
Warren, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WYTV.com

Local library celebrates ‘Read-a-Book’ Day

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day. Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved. The Ohio digital library is available for online...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Lemonade Stand#Charity#St Jude#Research Hospital
WYTV.com

Youngstown mayor in D.C. for Biden meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is in Washington D.C. Thursday for a meeting at the White House. Brown is joining other mayors from the state for the meeting “Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio.” The mayors of Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton Toledo, Akron, Elyria, Lima Lakewood and Athens will be there.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WYTV.com

Local city to hold back to school bash

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in

(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham fired

Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa fired Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham on Friday, Sept. 2. Graham was on approved sick leave from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14 but was placed on unpaid administrative in mid-August, following an incident at Graham's house. Cantalamessa, at the time, said that Graham was placed on unpaid leave during an investigation. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

2022 Canfield Fair wraps up

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, the last day of the Canfield Fair is just about to wrap up. Thousands of people came out – including Gov. Mike DeWine, a lot of John Fogerty fans and even one man all the way from Florida.
CANFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy