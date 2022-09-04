Read full article on original website
As needs of shelters soar, Props 4 Paws is ready to deliver in Northeast Ohio: Ready Pet GO!
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
Cannabis gummies send Akron student to hospital
A spokesperson for Litchfield Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, said the incident happened while the students were at school on Tuesday. The school has kids in grades 6th through 8th.
Ohio Governor makes stop, donation at lemonade stand
A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47.
Mahoning County dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
(WKBN) — The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s kennel just got adopted to its forever home. Annie, a stray from Youngstown’s Northside, had been at the kennel for seven months. She was scared when she arrived but the volunteers and enrichment programs brought...
Where you can get the new COVID booster
Summit County Public Health is offering drive-thru clinics this week for the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters.
Local library celebrates ‘Read-a-Book’ Day
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day. Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved. The Ohio digital library is available for online...
Recovery: Cortland girl overcomes rare cancer
Over the past couple of years, we've been following the story of Brielle Butler, a 3-year-old girl in Cortland who spent the past two years battling a rare form of cancer, all during the pandemic.
Group looking for volunteers from Mercer County for Lyme disease study
(WKBN) – A new group is looking for people in Mercer County to take part in a study. Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme disease. The group is testing new ways to prevent the disease and is interested in people who spend any amount of time outside.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Youngstown mayor in D.C. for Biden meeting
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is in Washington D.C. Thursday for a meeting at the White House. Brown is joining other mayors from the state for the meeting “Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio.” The mayors of Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton Toledo, Akron, Elyria, Lima Lakewood and Athens will be there.
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at OH fair
Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse -- and woke up Friday with two.
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in
(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
Ohio nursing assistant charged with stealing from assisted living residents
A nursing assistant is charged with stealing from residents in a Bay Village assisted living facility.
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "
Warren Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham fired
Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa fired Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham on Friday, Sept. 2. Graham was on approved sick leave from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14 but was placed on unpaid administrative in mid-August, following an incident at Graham's house. Cantalamessa, at the time, said that Graham was placed on unpaid leave during an investigation. The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.
2022 Canfield Fair wraps up
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Labor Day weekend comes to a close, the last day of the Canfield Fair is just about to wrap up. Thousands of people came out – including Gov. Mike DeWine, a lot of John Fogerty fans and even one man all the way from Florida.
