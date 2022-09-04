Read full article on original website
California leans on fossil fuels during historic heat wave
One of the top states for renewable power is using natural gas generators to boost energy production as the grid faces a record demand for power.
California power grid threatened by record heat wave as wildfire risk rises
Record heat scorched parts of California on Tuesday, as power operators urged residents to cut back usage in the late afternoon to avoid rolling blackouts caused by high demand for air conditioning.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Maura Healey wins Democratic nomination for governor in Massachusetts primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maura Healey wins Democratic nomination for governor in Massachusetts primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission approved guidance Tuesday for local election clerks making clear that voters with disabilities can receive help from others when mailing or delivering absentee ballots. The commission voted 4-2 to approve the guidance, which was ordered by a federal judge last...
Kentucky Ed Department seeks Senate Youth applicants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation's leaders...
Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
