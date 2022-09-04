Read full article on original website
Two fires spark during record hot September
OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
Park Record
Park City restaurant catches fire
An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
kjzz.com
Boiling oil possibly to blame for morning fire at downtown Park City restaurant
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Park City fire crews on Wednesday morning responded to an incident at the top of Main Street, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from a restaurant. The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at Grappa, according to the Park City Fire District.
kjzz.com
Unstable building prevented crews from directly attacking roof fire in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City firefighters took a defensive approach to a downtown fire early Tuesday morning, officials stated. According to the SLC Fire Department, crews responded to an incident at 52 E. 300 South, where the roof of a vacant building had ignited. The incident began sometime before 1 a.m. at a building scheduled for demolition.
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
kjzz.com
Hot tub catches fire, rips through patio furniture at Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A hot tub sparked a fire at a Taylorsville home Monday morning. Officials said they received reports of a fire around 11:10 a.m. at a single family home located near 4425 S Jarrah Street. According to Ryan Love, spokesperson for Unified Fire Authority the hot...
VIDEO: 3-alarm fire in Taylorsville home causes over $125k in damage
A 3-alarm fire at a Taylorsville home Monday that resulted in over $125,000 in damages and displaced a family was caused by an electrical issue with the hot tub, officials report.
Gephardt Daily
Video: West Jordan neighborhood rocked by blasts after fire breaks out overnight
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are still mopping up hotspots after an early Sunday morning fire in West Jordan. First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 8450 S. 2700 West at about 4:25 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls of explosions and a possible garage fire.
kjzz.com
Drivers demanding action after rocks hurled at multiple cars from Draper bridge
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are demanding action after rocks were thrown from a Draper bridge at several cars over the last year. It's something that can be extremely dangerous and tricky for police to catch the vandals. Cynthia Hoagland was driving home from a concert with her 16-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police: Rescue underway after hiker falls 30 feet, suffers head injuries in Neffs Canyon
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A rescue attempt is underway in Neffs Canyon after a hiker fell an estimated 30 feet. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily at about 11:45 a.m. Monday that a 22-year-old, believed to be a male, had suffered head injuries.
kslnewsradio.com
Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
VIDEO: House catches fire in West Jordan
A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.
Plane crashes into West Jordan soccer fields
No one was injured after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday afternoon.
KSLTV
One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
kjzz.com
2 hikers die, another injured in three separate Utah County canyon incidents
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County authorities responded to three separate hiking incidents over the Labor Day Weekend, one of which left an individual in the hospital, and another that left two others deceased. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 9...
Gephardt Daily
Man in critical condition after falling 60 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet while hiking near Lake Catherine in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily the man sustained a head injury...
KSLTV
Heber City community helps family that lost historic heirloom home in fire
HEBER CITY, Utah — A Heber family is thanking the community after a house that has been passed down through the family for generations over 100 years burned down in a fire over the weekend. The family is trying to figure out what’s next, and on Monday returned to...
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
kslnewsradio.com
Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton
STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
