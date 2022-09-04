ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

KSLTV

Two fires spark during record hot September

OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Park City restaurant catches fire

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Video: West Jordan neighborhood rocked by blasts after fire breaks out overnight

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are still mopping up hotspots after an early Sunday morning fire in West Jordan. First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 8450 S. 2700 West at about 4:25 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls of explosions and a possible garage fire.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man sent to hospital after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah — Officials responded to a report of a man injured after cliff diving at Causey Reservoir on Sunday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a man potentially broke his back cliff diving. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the Weber Fire...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

2 hikers die, another injured in three separate Utah County canyon incidents

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County authorities responded to three separate hiking incidents over the Labor Day Weekend, one of which left an individual in the hospital, and another that left two others deceased. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 9...
ABC4

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan car accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to West Jordan Police. The man was reportedly travelling north on 5600 West near 6300 South in West Jordan when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say that after loss of control, the vehicle hit […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
STOCKTON, UT

