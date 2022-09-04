Rain outlook: spotty and brief showers possible again for Labor Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said spotty showers will be passing through Orlando and push into the western counties in the evening.

These will include Lake, Sumter, Marion and Polk counties.

He said any rain that may fall should be isolated and brief, with many areas staying dry into the night, especially beach areas.

Waldenberger said Labor Day will be a repeat of Sunday, with any rain isolated and brief, gradually building east to west as the afternoon progresses.

Our Severe Weather Center 9 team hopes you stay safe during the holiday.

