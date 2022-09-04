Read full article on original website
High school sports: Coaching records to keep an eye on this fall
Steve Coury, Ian Reschke, Monty Hawkins and Steve Ancheta are all on their way to reaching new milestones this season.As the 2022 fall athletic season kicks off, a number of coaches across the state are on the cusp of setting new records, adding to impressive resumes or reaching career milestones. Here are just a few names and programs to keep an eye on in the coming months. FOOTBALL Ken Potter — Jesuit Entering his 36th year as head coach of the Crusaders, Potter moved into the No. 2 spot for all-time wins in the state after guiding Jesuit to an...
