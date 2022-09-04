ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
95.3 The Bear

Alabama’s Grim History with Texas

Alabama and Texas face off for the tenth time in a series that has been very one-sided. Most people remember Alabama's, 37-21, victory over Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship game, but the Longhorns have historically dominated the Tide. Texas defeated Alabama in the first four matchups (1902, 1915,...
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Players of The Week

The Alabama coaching staff recognized nine players on Monday, following the Tide’s 55-0 win over Utah State. Players selected on the offensive side of the ball were Darrian Dalcourt, Traeshon Holden, and Bryce Young. Dalcourt, a senior from Havre de Grace, Md., led the offensive line this past week...
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
95.3 The Bear

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
95.3 The Bear

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
