Porterville Recorder
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
