NEW ORLEANS - If LSU football proved anything to be true in coach Brian Kelly's first game for the Tigers, it's that Rome wasn't built in a day. The Tigers (0-1) fell in their season opener to Florida State (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night in New Orleans, 24-23. LSU drove 99 yards down the field in the final 1:20 and scored what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown to force overtime, only for Damian Ramos' extra point to get blocked on the final snap of the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO