Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football: Laundry list of miscues leaves coach Brian Kelly with few excuses

BATON ROUGE -- The list of mistakes was long. Brian Kelly knew he couldn't talk about everything. "There are so many things that I can stand here in front of you that in Week 1 we want to do better," Kelly said Tuesday to reporters ahead of LSU's home opener against Southern. "I could touch upon every single aspect of the game."
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

What LSU football coach Brian Kelly said about Kayshon Boutte's social media news

BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly believes that star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the "least guy that I'm concerned about on our offense." Boutte struggled in his first game of the season, catching only 2-of-6 targets for 20 yards in the Tigers' wild 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday. After the game, he also deleted all mentions of LSU on his Instagram page.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye reached out to Florida State QB Jordan Travis following targeting penalty

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye attempted to squash any drama with Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. After being ejected for targeting Travis during the Tigers' 24-23 loss to the Seminoles on Sunday night, Gaye reportedly reached out to the Florida State quarterback to halt any lingering animosity. Travis confirmed the correspondence in a Tweet on Tuesday, acknowledging a mutual respect between the players.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football: Maason Smith tears ACL, Joe Foucha suspended | Reports

BATON ROUGE - LSU football defensive tackle Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State, according to multiple reports. Smith, a sophomore and former star at Terrebonne in Houma, suffered the injury during the first quarter after celebrating a stop. He then exited the game and had a slight limp to the locker room before coming back onto the field on crutches.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football's loss proves rebuild under Brian Kelly may go longer than anticipated

NEW ORLEANS - If LSU football proved anything to be true in coach Brian Kelly's first game for the Tigers, it's that Rome wasn't built in a day. The Tigers (0-1) fell in their season opener to Florida State (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night in New Orleans, 24-23. LSU drove 99 yards down the field in the final 1:20 and scored what appeared to be the game-tying touchdown to force overtime, only for Damian Ramos' extra point to get blocked on the final snap of the game.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Christian Homecoming on Sept. 16

It's Homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions are expected to return to their home field and face Houma Christian at 7 p.m. Sept. 16. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc, and Emma Guy.
Eater

New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana leads nation in child homicides; who will answer for their deaths?

Louisiana lawmakers grilled the leaders of the agency charged with protecting children most at risk following a summer of two tragic toddler deaths and reports of sexual abuse by foster parents. "We question the leadership now," said Republican Abbeville Sen. Bob Hensgens during a Senate Health and Welfare hearing Tuesday...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish

"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish. Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call...
myneworleans.com

National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
brproud.com

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Houston man sentenced to 120 months for drug trafficking in Ascension, East Baton Rouge parishes

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that 28-year-old Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro of Houston was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish negotiators talk down subject after nearly seven hours

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office crisis negotiators were able to get a subject to surrender himself to deputies after nearly seven hours of negotiation. According to a news release, the office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation near Champion Drive in Vacherie around 11:28 p.m. Sept. 5.
