Baton Rouge, LA

NEWS: LSU Adds a Commitment From Gifted 2024 Cornerback Zion Ferguson

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

Kelly and his staff continue dipping into the 2024 class, securing a talented defensive back

Another one for Brian Kelly and the LSU football program. The Tigers run on the recruiting trail continues after gaining a commitment from Georgia native Zion Ferguson. Ferguson, a 4-star recruit, gives the Tigers another electrifying cornerback.

Ferguson is commit No. 5 in the 2024 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star tight end Tayvion Galloway in July. This is a huge win for Brian Kelly, who lands a versatile defensive back with tremendous upside.

The Grayson High School product chose LSU over Arkansas, Auburn and Florida State, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

READ MORE: LSU Prospects Heading to New Orleans for Season Opener

The 6-foot, 160-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Ferguson over a short period of time.

Ferguson has proven to be a threat in the secondary with his elite ball-hawking skills, but also attains soft hands to make highlight reel interceptions routinely. Only entering his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU defense when his time comes.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

READ MORE: LSU Lands Commitment From 2023 5-Star OL Zalance Heard

Recruiting - Fall Camp No. 7 (; 1:18)

Polian’s logic proves to be true as this recruiting staff continues to keep their foot on the gas in both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

We said a storm is coming on the recruiting trail and it’s rapidly taking shape with a new pledge seemingly every week. With June setting the table for what was to come this summer, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has five spots filled in the 2024 cycle with their focus looking to continue adding dynamic athletes to the class. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision in both the 2023 and 2024 classes this fall.

