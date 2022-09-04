Read full article on original website
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
'Game of Thrones' Star Jack Gleeson Is Married to Róisín O’Mahony
Jack Gleeson is officially married! The Game of Thrones actor tied the knot with Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in Ireland on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Father Patsy Lynch, who officiated the wedding, shared the exciting news on Twitter. “Very simple,...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable
The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
Game of Thrones already spoilt the fate of a major House of the Dragon character
House of the Dragon has already had one of its major twists spoiled… by none other than Game of Thrones. Be warned, we're about to delve into major book spoilers which might not play out on-screen for many seasons yet, but involve a key character from the new show. So, go no further if you want your House of the Dragon viewing experience to remain unspoiled.
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars is still echoing throughout the Fresh Prince star's career, some fans are turning the tide in his favor, thanks to a joke Rock recently made at the expense of Nicole Brown Simpson. As reported, Rock recently told a...
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
