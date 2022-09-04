ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Hbo#Game Of Thrones#House#Corlys And Daemon
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

'Game of Thrones' Star Jack Gleeson Is Married to Róisín O’Mahony

Jack Gleeson is officially married! The Game of Thrones actor tied the knot with Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in Ireland on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Father Patsy Lynch, who officiated the wedding, shared the exciting news on Twitter. “Very simple,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope

We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wegotthiscovered.com

Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?

A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy