ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chileans resoundingly reject new, progressive constitution

By DANIEL POLITI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbxnS_0hi9YRGh00

Chileans resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric, who argued the document would have ushered in a progressive era.

With 96% of the votes counted in Sunday’s plebiscite, the rejection camp had 61.9% support compared with 38.1% for approval amid what appeared to be a heavy turnout with long lines at polling states. Voting was mandatory.

The approval camp conceded defeat, with its spokesman Vlado Mirosevic saying: “We recognize this result and we listen with humility to what the Chilean people have expressed.”

The rejection of the document was broadly expected in this country of 19 million as months of pre-election polling had shown Chileans had grown wary of the document that was written up by a constituent assembly in which a majority of delegates were not affiliated with a political party.

“Today we’re consolidating a great majority of Chileans who saw rejection as a path of hope,” said Carlos Salinas, a spokesman for the Citizens’ House for Rejection. “We want to tell the government of President Gabriel Boric ... that 'today you must be the president of all Chileans and together we must move forward.' ”

Despite these expectations, no analyst or pollster had predicted such a large margin for the rejection camp, showing how Chileans were not ready to support a charter that would have been one of the most progressive in the world and would have fundamentally changed the South American country.

The proposed charter was the first in the world to be written by a convention split equally between male and female delegates, but critics said it was too long, lacked clarity and went too far in some of its measures, which included characterizing Chile as a plurinational state, establishing autonomous Indigenous territories, and prioritizing the environment.

“The constitution that was written now leans too far to one side and does not have the vision of all Chileans,” Roberto Briones, 41, said after voting in Chile's capital of Santiago. “We all want a new constitution, but it needs to have a better structure.”

The result deals a major blow to Boric, who at 36 is Chile’s youngest-ever president. He had tied his fortunes so closely to the new document that analysts said it was likely some voters saw the plebiscite as a referendum on his government at a time when his approval ratings have been plunging since he took office in March.

What happens now amounts to a big question mark. Chilean society at large, and political leadership of all stripes, has agreed the constitution that dates from the country’s 1973-1990 dictatorship must change. The process that will be chosen to write up a new proposal still has to be determined and will probably be the subject of hard-fought negotiations between the country’s political leadership.

Boric has called on the heads of all political parties for a meeting Monday to determine the path forward.

The vote marked the climax of a three-year process that began when the country once seen as a paragon of stability in the region exploded in student-led street protests in 2019. The unrest was sparked by a hike in public transportation prices, but it quickly expanded into broader demands for greater equality and more social protections.

The following year, just under 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the country’s constitution. Then in 2021, they elected delegates to a constitutional convention.

The 388-article proposed charter sought to put a focus on social issues and gender parity, enshrined rights for the country’s Indigenous population and put the environment and climate change center stage in a country that is the world’s top copper producer. It also introduced rights to free education, healthcare and housing.

The new constitution would have established autonomous Indigenous territories and recognized a parallel justice system in those areas, although lawmakers would decide how far-reaching that would be.

In contrast, the current constitution is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in aspects such as education, pensions and healthcare. It also makes no reference to the country’s Indigenous population, which makes up almost 13% of the population.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Chile's Constitution Vote Puts Andean Country At Historic Crossroads

Chileans are set for a historic decision on Sunday: stick with a market-friendly constitution dating back to military dictator Augusto Pinochet or approve a progressive new text that promises to shake up the Andean country's political and social fabric. The copper-rich country is sharply divided, with polls indicating that the...
POLITICS
AFP

Chile expected to reject overhaul of dictatorship-era constitution

Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to choose whether to adopt a new constitution that aims to shift its market-driven society into one that is more welfare-based, while enacting broad institutional reforms. Although the 1980 constitution has undergone several reforms since it was adopted, it retains the stigma of having been introduced during a dictatorship.
POLITICS
Nature.com

‘I feel lost’: Chilean researchers saddened by vote to reject new constitution

Nearly 62% of Chileans voted against the proposed charter, which would have boosted science. You have full access to this article via your institution. The votes are in — and many scientists are disappointed. On 4 September, Chileans voted to reject a proposed new constitution for their nation. The draft charter, developed over a year by a citizen-led assembly, framed science as a tool that could improve society. It also emphasized actions against climate change and support for research across all of Chile, rather than only at institutions in the capital city.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
CNN

Chinese whistleblower exposed torture of Uyghur prisoners in 2021 CNN interview

For nearly three years, CNN has been investigating allegations of gross human rights violations and a modern day system of internment camps in China’s Xinjiang region. China denies accusations from the US State Department that Beijing detained up to two million ethnic Uyghurs and members of other minorities in internment camps. For the first time, CNN has interviewed a former member of the Chinese security forces, who says he was ordered to routinely arrest and torture Uyghur detainees. A warning to viewers, Ivan Watson’s report contains graphic descriptions of violence and sexual assault.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chileans#Constitutional Convention#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Fox News

Indigenous, last of his tribe 'man of the hole' dies in Brazil

An unidentified, indigenous man believed to be the last of his tribe has died in the western Brazilian Amazon. He was known as the "man of the hole" for his habit of constructing deep holes, some with sharpened stakes in them, according to human rights organization Survival International. "The rest...
AMERICAS
BBC

Rwanda migrant flights plan legally viable, government lawyers say

The government has clear legal powers to send migrants to Rwanda under its controversial relocation scheme, its lawyers have told the High Court. On the third day of a legal challenge against the policy, lawyers for the Home Secretary argued concerns from the United Nations were misplaced. The plan to...
IMMIGRATION
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
417K+
Followers
69K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy