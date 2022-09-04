ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear

Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave a rather snide response to a reporter who asked about the difficulty of playing against a Texas Longhorns team led by their former OC Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian served as Alabama football’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020, so there’s a lot of familiarity there. With that said, it […] The post ‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

College football fans react to Nick Saban’s latest rant

What would the start of college football be like without Alabama’s Nick Saban not ranting about something? This time, he was upset about his team’s depth chart. Reporters started to ask questions about offensive guard Emil Ekiyor’s status on the Alabama depth chart on Sunday, which left a bad taste in the coach’s mouth as he said he may not release another depth chart after this past Saturday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
