Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas
After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
Nick Saban on Texas RB Bijan Robinson: ‘He can do everything’
As Alabama prepares for its matchup with Texas, Nick Saban is conscious of all the challenges a Steve Sarkisian offense can present to a defense, but running back Bijan Robinson is someone who will demand a ton of attention no matter where he is on the field. Robinson is one...
WATCH: Alabama football go through first practice in preparation for Texas
After starting its regular season with a win over Utah State, Alabama now prepares for Texas. On Monday, the Crimson Tide went through its first practice for the Longhorns. Coach Nick Saban discussed the success of Steve Sarkisian as an offensive play-caller and the talent Texas has. The heat will be a factor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns look to topple the Tide. Alabama’s defense looked great versus the Aggies, but can the performance carry over to Texas? Tide fans are looking forward to watching the matchup.
Nick Saban, Bryce Young talk Alabama’s preparation for Texas Longhorns
Utah State tested Alabama mentally, but the Crimson Tide has a physical and mental battle Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. For the first time since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, Alabama and Texas face each other in a highly anticipated matchup. Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, wants to show the nation it has returned as a marquee program.
Alabama staff names nine players of the week from Utah State game
The Alabama coaching staff selected nine players of the week following a 55-0 win over Utah State to open the 2022 campaign last Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Darrian Dalcourt, Traeshon Holden and Bryce Young on offense; Chris Braswell, Henry To’oTo’o and Dallas Turner on defense; and Khyree Jackson, Demouy Kennedy and Will Reichard on special teams all earned the recognition for their play against the Aggies.
Alabama’s 2022 defense has a nastiness reminiscent of year’s past
Did last week give us a picture of the old Alabama defense returning?. People will reserve their comments for tougher competition, but Crimson Tide fans were pleased by how Alabama did not take Utah State lightly. Each defense of the Nick Saban era is measured against a previous group. The media respects what happened in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Alabama’s 2009 defense earned its first national championship since 1992. The 2011 group led the nation in all five major categories while 2012 built off the success. Alabama’s 2015 defense produced an exciting secondary and a deep rotation up front. The Crimson Tide scored more points on defense than offense in 2016, as pick-sixes and fumble returns for touchdowns were the norm. Alabama had a continuation of this in 2017 as it won a national championship.
WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama
Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas matchup
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas. After getting work in on Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to action Tuesday. Alabama is ready for a highly anticipated matchup with the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Texas wants to show the nation it is back. The University of Alabama athletics department released footage from practice.
Is Jaylen Moody what Alabama’s defense has been missing at middle linebacker?
Pete Golding, Alabama’s defensive coordinator, spoke highly of one player in preseason camp. He has been around Jaylen Moody for five seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Golding wanted more consistency from Moody, and he got it in the season opener. As a former three-star in the 2018 recruiting class, Moody earned the starting job at weakside “Will” linebacker. As a South Carolina native, he has made plays when given opportunities. Moody has shown the coaching staff his ability to be reliable as a rotational ‘backer and core special teams player.
Alabama RB Jase McClellan excited about returning home to play Texas
One running back is getting much attention for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and the Longhorns, and its junior Bijan Robinson. The veteran for Texas totaled 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught four touchdowns last year. As a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Robinson touched the...
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Tuesday practice ahead of Texas
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday ahead of its game against the Texas Longhorn. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama athletics.
Texas LB says beating Alabama “would not shock anyone for the Longhorns”
Texas enters Saturday’s matchup against Alabama with a lot of confidence. The Longhorn fans are saying “We Want Bama,” and its marching band said, “We’re gonna beat the hell out of Bama!”. Both schools have not played each other since the 2010 BCS National Championship...
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday press conference ahead of Texas
Nick Saban spoke to the media Monday to preview Alabama football’s game against the Texas Longhorns. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
Alabama Million Dollar Band not traveling to Texas due to inhumane seating placement
The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar band is not expected to travel to Austin for the Alabama vs. Texas game this weekend due to their expected seating arrangements, according to USA Today’s site editor for Roll Tide Wire AJ Spurr. Kickoff for this weekend’s game is scheduled for...
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star LB target Qua Russaw is a hybrid linebacker built like a tank
Qua Russaw is one of the true hybrid linebacker prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Russaw attends Carver-Montgomery High School in Alabama. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith was in attendance to watch his latest outing. Here are highlights from Russaw’s latest showing and instant analysis from Smith. The...
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame
One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
