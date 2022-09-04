COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (3-0-1) scored once in each half to knock off Wright State (0-3-1) Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Parker Grinstead put Ohio State on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute following up on an earlier quality chance for the junior midfielder. The goal was the fourth of his career and first since his freshman season. Chris Dowling was credited with the assist, his second as a Buckeye and first of the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO