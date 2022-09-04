Read full article on original website
Buckeyes Post Two Solid Rounds on Day 1 of Frederica Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday with two solid rounds at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Ga. The Buckeyes are currently in seventh place at 15-under par. The format this week is play-6, count-5 and the Buckeyes...
Buckeyes in ITA Preseason Polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State women’s tennis team had four singles players and two doubles teams listed in the ITA Preseason Rankings released this week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Irina Cantos Siemers, a two-time All-American, All-Big Ten selection and NCAA singles qualifier, is No. 10 in...
Buckeyes Open Season at Frederica Cup
Course: Frederica Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga. Tee Times: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 7:30 a.m. Teams: Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will open the 2022-23 season this week at the Frederica...
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
Big Ten Announces Women’s Basketball Opponents and Dates
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 conference schedule for women’s basketball on Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Rutgers. View the full 2022 schedule HERE. Ohio State’s home opener for Big Ten play is against Michigan State on Sunday,...
No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer hits the road to take on undefeated Brown on Thursday evening in Providence, R.I. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes are coming...
2023 Season Tickets on Sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Season tickets for the 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The 2023 season marks the 54th overall season for the program and the fourth season competing in the state-of-the art Covelli Center. The Buckeyes’ non-conference home schedule will feature a quad...
McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Keagan McLaughlin, a senior from Zanesville, Ohio, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after recording a pair of shutouts last week in a pair of Ohio State wins over intrastate foes. McLaughlin has posted three-consecutive shutout games...
Emily Londot Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Junior opposite Emily Londot was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for her play at the Cardinal Classic. Londot earned herself a spot on the Cardinal Classic all-tournament team as Ohio State recorded...
Scarlet & Gray, Hall of Fame and more in Store for Saturday
A plethora of game-day elements set for Buckeyes vs. Red Wolves Saturday. Coming off its first-ever Top 5 win to open a season, No. 3 Ohio State welcomes Arkansas State from the Sun Belt Conference at noon Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Multiple “goings-on” happening in and around The Shoe Saturday:
Barnett Named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s senior captain Talani Barnett helped lead the Buckeyes to a pair of shutouts last week and has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Barnett played brilliantly in the two matches last week. She led a defense that limited Dayton...
Ohio State Improves to 3-0-1 With 2-0 Win over Raiders
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (3-0-1) scored once in each half to knock off Wright State (0-3-1) Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Parker Grinstead put Ohio State on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute following up on an earlier quality chance for the junior midfielder. The goal was the fourth of his career and first since his freshman season. Chris Dowling was credited with the assist, his second as a Buckeye and first of the season.
No. 3 Ohio State back home to host Red Wolves
The second game of a rare five-game home-stand to open the season for Ohio State has the Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 nationally, hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference in a 12 noon game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. This is the first meeting between Ohio State...
