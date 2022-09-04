Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn’t matter if our big guys are here or they’re not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we’ve got the pinstripes, we’re wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.” Isiah Kiner-Falefa, playing third base for the first time in two years, sparked a two-run 12th inning in the opener with a tying leadoff single and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning of the nightcap. IKF sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats and flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
WATCH: Benches Clear in Baltimore Orioles-Toronto Blue Jays Game
Tempers flared in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker made a hand gesture after striking out Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman. The benches cleared in Baltimore.
Matt Olson returns to Oakland as Braves start West Coast trip
Matt Olson makes his return to Oakland on Tuesday night for the first time since being traded when the Athletics
numberfire.com
Orioles' Jesus Aguilar batting seventh versus Blue Jays Monday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Jesus Aguilar at designated hitter for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aguilar will start at designated hitter in Game 1 of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Blue Jays, batting seventh while Adley Rutschman moves back to catcher and Robinson Chirinos takes a seat.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
A premier AL East showdown is on the horizon as the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will do battle on the diamond this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick will be unveiled. Winners of five straight including the first two...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays play the Orioles after Bichette's 3-home run game
Toronto Blue Jays (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting Tuesday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Austin Hays will replace Stowers in left field and hit seventh. Hays has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.4 FanDuel points. Per...
FOX Sports
Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance
Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
FOX Sports
Padres host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak
Arizona Diamondbacks (65-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7...
