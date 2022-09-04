ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetrista, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis park board approves plan to cut down historic Hiawatha Golf Course to 9 holes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of indecision, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved a plan to cut down the historic Hiawatha Golf Course to nine holes. A new master plan for the course was approved Wednesday night on a 6 to 3 vote by the board. The plan was crafted to overhaul the course after a major flood in 2014. Since that time, the golf course has pumped millions of gallons of groundwater into Hiawatha Lake, to the dismay of environmentalists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Golf Zone in Chanhassen unveils new technology

Golf Zone in Chanhassen is open year-round, and offers a place for golfers to practice outdoors on a full-length, heated driving range. The business unveiled new technology to coincide with its grand reopening.
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

Inver Grove Heights man grows 775 pound giant pumpkin

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - James may have his Giant Peach and Jeremy Millinczek may not be Charlie Brown, but he seems to have a green thumb for growing gigantic gourds. "This is my great pumpkin," said Millinczek of Inver Grove Heights. "I'm thrilled. The biggest pumpkin I've...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eater

The Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Best Bets: Sept. 5-11

When: Sept. 8-11 Where: Hilton Hotel, 1001 Marquette Ave. S, Minneapolis. More than 1,000 mystery writers, readers, and bookworms will gather in Minneapolis for this convention. Meet mystery authors, purchase books, and listen to more than 120 literary panels. Swede Life. What: Cocktails at the Castle. When: Sept. 9, 7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"We never thought we'd make it a year": Minneapolis gay bar "The Saloon" celebrates 45 years in business

MINNEAPOLIS -- When John Moore became co-owner of The Saloon four decades ago, he wasn't sure it was going to last. This month, the bar celebrates 45 years in business, overcoming adversity and creating a safe haven for many.The Saloon opened in 1977 and is one of the oldest gay bars in Minneapolis."I'm just so grateful that the community support is all these years and it continues to support us. I'm just very grateful, very honored to have been the keeper of that [sacred space]," Moore said.Police raids were commonplace for gay bars across the country in the 1960s and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

