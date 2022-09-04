ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

2 charged after Collier County shooting that killed 1, injured another

By Chris Earl
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Two men are facing second-degree murder charges after a shooting early Sunday morning in Collier County, east of Golden Gate, killed a 34-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said John Crist, 28, and Juan Pablo Rodriguez, 32, are now in custody at the Collier County Jail. Prosecutors charged Crist and Rodriguez with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling.

Investigators say, after 12:15 a.m., deputies came out on a shooting call at a home near 28 th Avenue Southeast and Everglades Boulevard South. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a woman who was already dead with gunshot wounds and a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the head. Responders flew the man to a Lee County hospital with what investigators describe as “life-threatening injuries”.

Deputies say they saw a white SUV speeding down 28 th Avenue Southeast without its lights on and, after pulling the vehicle over, found Rodriguez driving the car and Crist in the passenger seat.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Crist asked Rodriguez to stop at the house to collect money he claimed he was owed. Investigators say Rodriguez waited in the SUV and heard “several pop sounds” before Crist returned to the vehicle.

