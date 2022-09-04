ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Labor United celebration continues at Northmoreland Park despite rain

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of people in attendance for the 2022 Labor United Celebration in Northmoreland Park.

The recreational site in Allegheny Township was packed with vendors, games, rides, animals and more Sunday.

It was the 42nd annual installment of the two-day celebration that traditionally takes place Labor Day weekend.

The event is sponsored by Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, Westmoreland County commissioners and Labor United Celebration.

“The weather is not that great, so we had a little bit of a slow start,” said Lauren Jones, communications coordinator for Westmoreland County Parks. “I think people are kind of keeping an eye on the forecast and still coming in. It’s steady. For what the weather is, we’re pleased. We’ve had good participation at all of our events. If the weather cooperates, we have a really good day.”

Jones said planning for this year’s festivities began shortly after the conclusion of last year’s event with a focus on logistics and volunteers the final four months of planning.

It was scheduled to continue Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The two-day festival celebrates the history and tradition of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania.

Jones estimated attendance around 12,000 to 15,000 people both days combined.

Harriet Ellenberger, chair of Labor United, said everyone was excited to return to the festival in the park. Activities were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It returned last year without covid restrictions.

“I’m always excited,” Ellenberger said. “It’s been 26 years or so that I’ve been doing this.

“When this started, it was mostly union booths. Through the years, it’s been harder to get volunteers. It’s harder to get people to come out for two days and do something. I love seeing the crowds. It’s exciting to me. We work hard to make this happen every year. The whole idea was that we have an event for working people.”

Singer/songwriter Mike Stout entertained attendees with songs about the working class.

Special guests, such as state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, gave brief speeches about the importance of unions and supporting jobs.

“We must stand up to protect organized labor, to protect your rights, to protect your benefits and make sure we keep that pipeline to the middle class for every working-class person here in Pennsylvania,” Davis told the crowd. “I’m going to continue to fight for that as long as I’m in public office, and I’m going to continue to stand with you.”

There was a flea market, arts and crafts, bingo, various food vendors and live animals from Barnyard Petting Zoo in Eighty Four, Washington County.

Kelly Semanco of Seven Fields watched as her daughter, Leah Semanco, 6, fed goats and other livestock. She said she saw information about the event on Facebook and wanted to bring her family.

“It’s a great event for the family,” Semanco said. “There’s lots of things to do and a good variety of events, something for everyone. I liked the variety of events for the kids because they like rides and the petting zoo and the circus.”

Holly Rennell, director of Exotic Edventures, hosted an educational animal program with several animals including “Stella,” a long-tailed chinchilla. She also had ferrets, tarantulas, a blue tongue skink , a common boa constrictor, a king snake and an African fat-tailed gecko.

Other activities included rides and a carnival atmosphere provided by C&L Shows.

Westmoreland County Police and parks staff made their rounds to ensure everyone was safe and having a good time.

