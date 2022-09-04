ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals: Where, when, odds (and Chiefs take bows in openers)

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37E2p1_0hi9WhwN00

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes know how to make a good first impression.

As Reid begins his 10th season as the Chiefs’ head coach, he seeks his ninth opening-game victory next Sunday when Kansas City visits the Arizona Cardinals.

The lone loss for Reid and the Chiefs in Week 1 occurred in 2014, giving them an NFL-best seven-game winning streak in season openers.

Mahomes has been the starter for the previous four and he’s been nearly flawless in those games: 13 touchdown passes with no interceptions. The Chiefs haven’t scored fewer than 33 points in any of their first games in the past four seasons.

How well have the Chiefs handled their opening-game success? Last season’s loss at Baltimore was their first Week 2 defeat in five years. That loss ended a 15-game Chiefs winning streak in September games.

The details

When: Sunday

Kickoff time: 3:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City, Ch. 12 in Wichita)

Series: Chiefs lead 9-3-1

Opening betting line: Chiefs by 2 1/2

Betting line on Monday: Chiefs by 4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Glendale, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

NFL Power Rankings: Kansas City Chiefs start season in top 5

Going into the first week of the season, almost all media power rankings have the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the top five best teams in the league. Football is back, which means so are power rankings. Every week national media do their best to rank every NFL team based on how good they think the team is. Check back here every Tuesday for a snapshot summary of where the Kansas City Chiefs land in a variety of power rankings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
877
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy