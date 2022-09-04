KC Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals: Where, when, odds (and Chiefs take bows in openers)

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes know how to make a good first impression.

As Reid begins his 10th season as the Chiefs’ head coach, he seeks his ninth opening-game victory next Sunday when Kansas City visits the Arizona Cardinals.

The lone loss for Reid and the Chiefs in Week 1 occurred in 2014, giving them an NFL-best seven-game winning streak in season openers.

Mahomes has been the starter for the previous four and he’s been nearly flawless in those games: 13 touchdown passes with no interceptions. The Chiefs haven’t scored fewer than 33 points in any of their first games in the past four seasons.

How well have the Chiefs handled their opening-game success? Last season’s loss at Baltimore was their first Week 2 defeat in five years. That loss ended a 15-game Chiefs winning streak in September games.

The details

When: Sunday

Kickoff time: 3:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City, Ch. 12 in Wichita)

Series: Chiefs lead 9-3-1

Opening betting line: Chiefs by 2 1/2

Betting line on Monday: Chiefs by 4