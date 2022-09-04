ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRYKZ_0hi9W9D200

Everton remain without a Premier League win this season but Frank Lampard believes Saturday’s performance in the goalless draw with rivals Liverpool points the way to success.

Although the visitors finished well on top Everton were the better side for much of the first half, striking the post through Tom Davies before Liverpool hit the frame of the goal three times themselves, ultimately frustrated by the outstanding Jordan Pickford.

Everton sit just above the bottom three in the early standings with four points from six games but Lampard – who had little time to implement his ideas last season after taking over amid a relegation scrap – is encouraged by the football his side are playing.

Amadou Onana had an excellent game against Liverpool, Neal Maupay looked bright on his debut while deadline-day signing Idrissa Gana Gueye added composure in midfield when he came on in the second half.

“I think ‘compromise’ is the word for last season, compromising on ideas,” Lampard said. “For me as a coach it was a great experience to try to find a way which I hadn’t been used to in my coaching career at Chelsea and Derby.

“It was about spirit and the foundation of fight, but to stay in the Premier League you need more than that. Recruitment was a big part of that – we’ve tried to get players who can receive the ball and be comfortable on the ball and make the right decisions.

“A lot of the decisions made (against Liverpool) were a sign of improving against an intense, high-pressing team.

“We want to keep going in that direction. We’re far from the finished article and what we want in that way. We want to have more control, more possession. But I think we saw the ability. It’s good for the lads to feel that. We need to keep working on that.”

Things could have been even better for Everton but for a narrow offside call which saw a 69th-minute strike from Conor Coady ruled out.

Goodison Park erupted when the defender poked home from Maupay’s cross but VAR intervened. Lampard joked that he had not celebrated because he expected the call.

“I though it was offside,” he said. “We’re Everton, aren’t we? It’s going to be offside.

“I didn’t really celebrate because I thought it was going to be close. I didn’t have the angle (to see) but just by the nature of the angle I assumed he was in a possible offside position.”

Maupay, made to wait for his debut after paperwork kept him out of Tuesday’s draw with Leeds, was a constant pest to the Liverpool defence, offering the Everton attack a much-needed focus.

And Lampard is optimistic Dominic Calvert-Lewin, plagued by injuries for so much of his tenure, will soon be back to add another threat.

“Dominic will be training next week, we hope,” he said of the player who got the goal against Crystal Palace last season to secure Everton’s survival. “At that point we’ll have good options.

“Dominic is a big player for us. I haven’t experienced him as much I would want but I experienced one of the best days of my life when he headed in that ball last year.

“We understand what he can bring to the team. Hopefully we can get him fit and firing and then our options look stronger, naturally, because he’s an England striker.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Who can topple Real and Messi chases Ronaldo – Champions League talking points

Holders Real Madrid will launch their title defence in Glasgow when this season’s Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men face Scottish champions Celtic in their opening Group F fixture while on the same night Paris St Germain and Manchester City set out on their latest quest to lift European club football’s biggest prize for the first time.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Jordan Pickford
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Chelsea#Derby
newschain

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for a month with a thigh injury which will force him to miss England’s Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. The 28-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool but it came at...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli

Liverpool were humiliated on their return to Champions League action as outstanding Napoli ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners against Jurgen Klopp’s sloppy side. Just 102 days on from losing the final to Real Madrid on a chaotic night at the Stade de France, the Reds returned to continental action looking for a club-record seventh consecutive European away win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Comparing the records of Chelsea’s recent managers

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning just hours after taking charge of his 100th and final match as Blues boss. A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener brought to an end the German’s stint at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won three major honours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace postponed due to planned rail strike

Brighton’s home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on September 17 has been postponed because of the planned rail strike. The Premier League said the decision followed “exceptional circumstances” related to the upcoming industrial action, which left authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Manchester City for world-record fee

England midfielder Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona from Manchester City for what the PA news agency understands is a world-record fee. The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Barca, with it reported that the fee is just over £400,000. Denmark captain Pernille Harder is said to have been...
WORLD
newschain

Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Barcelona opened their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp. Franck Kessie headed the LaLiga side in front after 13 minutes, before Plzen thought they had been awarded a penalty for a foul by Andreas Christensen on winger John Mosquera but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy