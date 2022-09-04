ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

abc57.com

Mainly dry finish to the holiday weekend

Conditions will be mainly dry for most today with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the upper 70's. Any morning Labor Day plans should be good to go with any small chances for isolated showers or even a stray thunderstorm expected to hold off until the afternoon. Moisture in our atmosphere will make things feel pretty humid today. We should be staying dry overnight with lows falling into the mid-60's. Mostly cloudy skies continue into tomorrow before starting to clear Tuesday night. More sunshine is on the way for the second half of the week with daytime temperatures in the low 80's. Our next good chance for rain and storms comes Friday night into Saturday, right in time for the first Notre Dame home football game of the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Niles Scream Park readies for the season, after record year

NILES, Mich. – It’s that time of year, as Niles Scream Park staff and volunteers make the finishing touches around the park—as they set to open this Friday. Are you ready for opening night? I asked Niles Scream Park Manager Aaron Smith, who’s been with the park for eighteen years.
NILES, MI
City
Notre Dame, IN
abc57.com

Bus detours for Notre Dame home football games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) announced service adjustments and detours for University of Notre Dame home football games for the 2022 season. The following adjustments will be in place on home game Saturdays:. #5 North Michigan. Buses will bypass Saint Mary’s College starting with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State Road 25 to close for bridge construction

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Crews will be working on the bridge over Chippewanuck Creek, which is between E 300 N and E 400 N, starting on or after September 12. During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of S.R. 25, U.S. 31 and State Road 110, or seek an alternate route.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: Roundabouts, street repair, and antenna issues

ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. Hubert in Dowagiac asks about the safety of...
DOWAGIAC, MI
#Labor Day
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs announce 2023 season schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs announced its 2023 season schedule, which kicks off in a road game on April 7 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The Cubs' first home game is scheduled for April 11 against the Beloit Sky Carp. The 2023 season features 132 games...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony in Argos on Sunday

ARGOS, Ind. - The Argos Community Development Corporation will hold a 9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event will begin with a remembrance walk starting at Argos Community Schools, located at 500 Yearick Street. Participants will walk together to Memorial Park. The ceremony will...
ARGOS, IN
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Section of Lawn Avenue closed beginning September 7

ELKHART, Ind. - A section of Lawn Avenue will be closed starting on Wednesday for a sewer repair, according to the City of Elkhart. Lawn Avenue will be closed from West Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue for about two weeks for the repair.
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

Douglas Road reopens to traffic between SR 23 and Twyckenham

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Douglas Road has reopened to east-west traffic between Twyckenham and SR 23. Traffic on Douglas Road will go through the Ironwood intersection, but Ironwood will remain closed north and south of Douglas as construction continues on the bridge over Juday Creek. Ironwood is expected to fully...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Notre Dame hosts annual 9/11 Memorial Stair climb

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Notre Dame hosted their 4th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Notre Dame Stadium with this year the organization pushed for unity amongst the campus and Americans. "People go up to the upper bowl of the stadium....
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 7-13

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Michiana cold cases reopened after more than 40 years

Two Michiana cold cases from the '70s are being reopened by Michigan State Police. WSBT spoke with families of the two women that went missing decades ago, whose bodies have yet to be found. The hope is to bring the remaining family members some sort of justice. Janis Sanders went...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Kroger donates $10,000 to help local organization feed families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and year round, Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit organization, started in South Bend works with food providers to feed the community. The Cultivate Food rescue motto is ‘No neighbor hungry, no food wasted,’ something that Kroger grocery stores also believes...
SOUTH BEND, IN

