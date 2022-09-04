Conditions will be mainly dry for most today with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the upper 70's. Any morning Labor Day plans should be good to go with any small chances for isolated showers or even a stray thunderstorm expected to hold off until the afternoon. Moisture in our atmosphere will make things feel pretty humid today. We should be staying dry overnight with lows falling into the mid-60's. Mostly cloudy skies continue into tomorrow before starting to clear Tuesday night. More sunshine is on the way for the second half of the week with daytime temperatures in the low 80's. Our next good chance for rain and storms comes Friday night into Saturday, right in time for the first Notre Dame home football game of the season.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO