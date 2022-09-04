ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Billingsley, AL
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Golf Channel

Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#The Utah State Aggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Tide 100.9 FM

Pat McAfee to Join ESPN’s College GameDay

The charismatic host of The Pat McAfee Show is officially joining the College GameDay crew. Sports analyst and WWE SmackDown commentator, Pat McAfee, will be in Austin, Texas this week to make his ESPN College GameDay debut. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN and will be a full-time member of the show alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso.
AUSTIN, TX
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame

One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy