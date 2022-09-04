ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police mourns the death of Fourth District officer

By Claire Geary
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Police Department announced that fourth district Officer Clayton Ellenberger has passed away, according to a Facebook post.

Ellenberger, 38, joined the force in 2018 after serving in the U.S. Marines for four years, doing two tours in Iraq. He is a graduate of Penn State University and a “proud supporter” of the Nittany Lions.

He leaves behind many family members including his wife and three daughters.

“The Fourth District would like to express our deep condolences to the Ellenberger family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time,” the post said.

His memorial service will be held at Cuyahoga Valley Church in Broadview Heights on Saturday at 10 a.m. Ellenberger will be remembered with police and military honors.

A gathering will follow the service until 4 p.m.

