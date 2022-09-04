ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

DC News Now

Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined Game Night

WASHINGTON — (Dc News Now) — One of the latest inductees to the DC Sports Hall of Fame, boxer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined the Game Night crew on the couch Monday night. Johnson has an impressive boxing resume. He was the first African-American in history to capture both of a World Flyweight and Super […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
WSET

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
emu.edu

EMU ranked sixth among Virginia liberal arts colleges by Niche

In a nationwide survey, Eastern Mennonite University earned several top rankings, including #5 out of 26 Best Small Colleges in Virginia, from Niche’s 2023 Best College Rankings, released in August. The university was also named. #2 out of 20 on the Best Colleges with No Application Fee in Virginia;
PWLiving

Inaugural Golf Tournament Brings Pints and Putts to the Prince William County Region

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is teeing up to host its inaugural Pints and Putts Golf Tournament at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. All levels of golfers are encouraged to join us for 9 holes of golfing, networking, pints and putts on the course. The tournament will take place at Old Hickory Golf Club (11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge). Registration, lunch, and the practice range will open at 12:00 p.m., with the shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and the event concluding at 6:00 p.m.
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia

(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
Middleburg Eccentric

Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia

Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
NBC Washington

Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns

A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
Washington Examiner

DC universities push mask and vaccine mandates on students

Students at colleges in Washington, D.C., are facing significant COVID-19-related restrictions compared to their counterparts in Virginia and Maryland, even as the coronavirus continues to recede from the public consciousness. The most relaxed campus in the nation's capital for COVID-19-related mandates is the Catholic University of America, where masks and...
irei.com

Washington, D.C., office sells for $531m

Boston Properties (BXP) has completed the disposition of 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., for a gross sales price of $531 million and net proceeds of approximately $512 million. The gross sales price equates to approximately $1,100 per rentable square foot. The new owner was not disclosed; however, it is...
