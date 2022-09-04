Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond
Elliott admitted that it was a mistake to not try to score before halftime of UVA's win over Richmond
UVA Men's Soccer Routed by No. 9 Maryland in Washington D.C.
The Cavaliers fell to the Terrapins 6-1 at Audi Field
Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined Game Night
WASHINGTON — (Dc News Now) — One of the latest inductees to the DC Sports Hall of Fame, boxer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined the Game Night crew on the couch Monday night. Johnson has an impressive boxing resume. He was the first African-American in history to capture both of a World Flyweight and Super […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
emu.edu
EMU ranked sixth among Virginia liberal arts colleges by Niche
In a nationwide survey, Eastern Mennonite University earned several top rankings, including #5 out of 26 Best Small Colleges in Virginia, from Niche’s 2023 Best College Rankings, released in August. The university was also named. #2 out of 20 on the Best Colleges with No Application Fee in Virginia;
Prince George’s Native Frances Tiafoe Advances To Semifinals In US Open Tennis
Update: Prince George’s County native Frances Tiafoe defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 Wednesday, making him the first American to reach the semifinal round of the US Open since 2006. “Let’s enjoy this one; we got two more guys we got two more,” an emboldened Tiafoe said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
Inaugural Golf Tournament Brings Pints and Putts to the Prince William County Region
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is teeing up to host its inaugural Pints and Putts Golf Tournament at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. All levels of golfers are encouraged to join us for 9 holes of golfing, networking, pints and putts on the course. The tournament will take place at Old Hickory Golf Club (11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge). Registration, lunch, and the practice range will open at 12:00 p.m., with the shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. and the event concluding at 6:00 p.m.
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia
(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
Hilltop
Recently Retired Faculty Reflects On 46-Yearlong Employment at Howard
Former Academic Coordinator Thelma Paige-Deneal has served at Howard University for over two-thirds of her life – just over 46 years. The 69-year-old reflects on her career at the university which has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of social media users. On Feb. 7 of this year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
Middleburg Eccentric
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia
Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Plans are in the works to make it bigger than before. From October 20-22, this historic race and car event will take place in downtown Middleburg. On Thursday, October 20, there will be a green flag...
NBC Washington
Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns
A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
Washington Examiner
DC universities push mask and vaccine mandates on students
Students at colleges in Washington, D.C., are facing significant COVID-19-related restrictions compared to their counterparts in Virginia and Maryland, even as the coronavirus continues to recede from the public consciousness. The most relaxed campus in the nation's capital for COVID-19-related mandates is the Catholic University of America, where masks and...
irei.com
Washington, D.C., office sells for $531m
Boston Properties (BXP) has completed the disposition of 601 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., for a gross sales price of $531 million and net proceeds of approximately $512 million. The gross sales price equates to approximately $1,100 per rentable square foot. The new owner was not disclosed; however, it is...
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0