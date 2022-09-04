COVID-19-positive students will isolate in place this fall, according to a Wednesday email from the Office of the Vice Provost. Roommates without critical health conditions are instructed to take precautions if the person they share their living space with tests positive but continue to live with them, Vice Provost Susie Brubaker-Cole, Dean of Students Mona Hicks, and Senior Associate Vice Provost of Residential & Dining Enterprises Shirley J. Everett wrote in the email.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO