Stanford Daily
Can Stanford spoil Lincoln Riley’s Pac-12 debut?
The energy in the Coliseum was palpable for the first time in over half a decade last week. USC’s (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) amalgamation of off-season additions played greater than the sum of its parts against Rice. The Trojans scored more points in their 66-14 win against Rice than at any point in Clay Helton’s tenure as head coach.
Stanford Daily
Football Roundtable: Will history repeat itself?
Stanford football (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) cruised to a 41-10 victory over Colgate last weekend, returning to their winning ways after stumbling into a losing streak to end last season. No. 10 USC (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12), who lost four consecutive games to conclude its 2021 season, did the same in Week 1 with a 66-14 win over Rice. The only issue is, this is no ordinary USC team.
Stanford Daily
Students may share rooms with COVID-positive roommates this fall
COVID-19-positive students will isolate in place this fall, according to a Wednesday email from the Office of the Vice Provost. Roommates without critical health conditions are instructed to take precautions if the person they share their living space with tests positive but continue to live with them, Vice Provost Susie Brubaker-Cole, Dean of Students Mona Hicks, and Senior Associate Vice Provost of Residential & Dining Enterprises Shirley J. Everett wrote in the email.
Stanford Daily
University renames EVGR-A to honor Duan family
Escondido Village Graduate Residence Building A (EVGR-A) was renamed to EVGR-A Duan Family Hall. The Duan family provided support to the University for many years, including donations toward the construction of EVGR, wrote University spokesperson Dee Mostofi in a statement to The Daily. The building’s name was changed on signs...
Stanford Daily
“Here and There” music festival awakens Stanford from its summertime hibernation
Stanford campus went into a quiet slumber following the end of the 2022 spring quarter. With the start of the next school year fast approaching, it seems the music has arrived first. On Friday, Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater served as a pit stop for alternative rock musician Courtney Barnett’s “Here and...
