Lake George, NY

Albany’s Doctor Baker to Release Album “Trespassers”

On Sept. 9, Albany-based rock band Doctor Baker will release their album, Trespassers, produced by Don Fury at Don Fury Studios in Troy. Consisting of Ed Schwarzschild (guitar, vocals), Iggy Calabria (guitar, vocals), Chris Gockley (bass), and Danny Goodwin (drums, percussion), Doctor Baker originally started as an acoustic duo before expanding. The complete band brings a strong sound to audiences within the Capitol Region and beyond.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Call to Artists for Glens Falls Electrical Boxes

Launched in 2015, the Arts District of Glens Falls was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls to build a connection between member organizations, attract tourists and residents to arts and culture offerings throughout the City, and engage in public art. This program will enhance the cultural experience of the art-centered district.
GLENS FALLS, NY
wamc.org

Lake George Dinner Theatre is a trip back to the 1980’s

You might call Lake George Dinner Theatre “throwback theatre” -or “survivor theater.”. Today a bulk of audiences prefer 90-minute works performed without an intermission. There is also a taste for dark plays that speak to social issues of the world in which we live. You don’t get...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular National Smoothie Chain Opening New Clifton Park Shop

Clifton Park is about to get another destination to grab that post-workout or breakfast smoothie. If you are looking for a quick hunger fix, while keeping that meal super healthy, a great smoothie usually fills the bill. I myself have been trying to exercise and eat my way back into shape this summer and a smoothie has been my post-workout and breakfast go-to when I want something fast, filling, and nutritious.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NYS Music

The Uncle Louie Variety Show to Come to The Egg in October

On Oct. 15, The Uncle Louie Variety Show will come to The Egg in Albany for a night of comedy, original music, and more. Comprised of two comedians, Lou Greco and Carlo Russo, the show takes a hilarious and unique look at what it is like growing up as an Italian-American. Originating from Syracuse, Greco and Russo grew up together and began writing comedy during their high school Italian class.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

New Concert Announcements (from the Week Ending September 3)

The Egg has announced a nice show for next month in Dream Theater‘s John Petrucci. Similarly, The Strand up in Hudson Falls continues to overdeliver, including new shows by John Waite and Ace Frehley. Lots of jazz around this month, including festivals in Albany, Lake George, and Woodstock, so enjoy those. See below for more announcements from this week, and bookmark our Calendar for more complete listings.
HUDSON FALLS, NY

