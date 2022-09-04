Read full article on original website
Step Inside Palazzo Riggi, A Mansion Gone Wild in Saratoga Springs, NY
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State. Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.
Everything happening in Lake George in September
Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
Tumble down the rabbit hole in Schenectady!
Find Alice in Wonderland before its too late! CluedUpp is bringing its creative outdoor experiences to the local area.
Tugboats to sail up Hudson River for Waterford roundup
A parade of tugboats will set sail up the Hudson River to Waterford Harbor Friday afternoon, September 9, kicking off the 2022 Waterford Tugboat Roundup.
NYS Music
Albany’s Doctor Baker to Release Album “Trespassers”
On Sept. 9, Albany-based rock band Doctor Baker will release their album, Trespassers, produced by Don Fury at Don Fury Studios in Troy. Consisting of Ed Schwarzschild (guitar, vocals), Iggy Calabria (guitar, vocals), Chris Gockley (bass), and Danny Goodwin (drums, percussion), Doctor Baker originally started as an acoustic duo before expanding. The complete band brings a strong sound to audiences within the Capitol Region and beyond.
Annual Greek Festival commences early September
St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its 46 annual Greek Festival Friday, September 9 through 11. The event will feature live music, ethnic Greek food, beverages and pastries, folk dancing, arts and crafts, and raffles.
Death Wish Coffee permanently closes Broadway store
Death Wish Coffee Company has permanently closed its retail store at 260 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. A company spokesperson said the location closed as of Sunday, September 4.
newyorkalmanack.com
Call to Artists for Glens Falls Electrical Boxes
Launched in 2015, the Arts District of Glens Falls was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls to build a connection between member organizations, attract tourists and residents to arts and culture offerings throughout the City, and engage in public art. This program will enhance the cultural experience of the art-centered district.
Woman Airlifted After Falling 150 Feet Into A Gorge In Upstate NY
Multiple crews and agencies were called to Cherry Valley recently for a person in distress. New York State Police say a 32-year-old woman from Troy had fell into a gorge Saturday afternoon and was unable to get out on her own. She was suffering from multiple injuries after falling 150 feet from a waterfall.
Town of Malta New Owner of 72 Yr Old Saratoga Lake Italian Restaurant
It's a done deal! Finally, the sale has gone through for the Town of Malta and the legendary Mangino's Ristorante. The prime piece of real estate on Saratoga Lake has been up for sale and the hope was that it wouldn't go to a private developer. The Mangino Family and the Town of Malta have agreed on a deal.
wamc.org
Lake George Dinner Theatre is a trip back to the 1980’s
You might call Lake George Dinner Theatre “throwback theatre” -or “survivor theater.”. Today a bulk of audiences prefer 90-minute works performed without an intermission. There is also a taste for dark plays that speak to social issues of the world in which we live. You don’t get...
Upcoming Albany road closures, parking restrictions
The Albany Police Department has announced road closures and parking restrictions for three upcoming events. The Labor Parade is on September 9, and the Teal Ribbon Race and Dunkin Run are on September 11.
Beloved Schenectady Deli Closed After 33 Yrs Being Resurrected This Fall
It wasn't an easy decision for Modesta Moson and Anna DiCocco (sisters) to close their beloved italian deli, La Gioia back in June. They wanted to focus on resting and their health. La Gioia Italian Deli was a staple in Schenectady's Goose Hill neighborhood for thirty-three years. They may have...
Popular National Smoothie Chain Opening New Clifton Park Shop
Clifton Park is about to get another destination to grab that post-workout or breakfast smoothie. If you are looking for a quick hunger fix, while keeping that meal super healthy, a great smoothie usually fills the bill. I myself have been trying to exercise and eat my way back into shape this summer and a smoothie has been my post-workout and breakfast go-to when I want something fast, filling, and nutritious.
Get the scoop on local fall ice cream flavors
Local ice cream shops are introducing fall flavors as we descend into September. Martha's, and Snowman's are just a couple of shops promoting the classic fall flavors.
NYS Music
The Uncle Louie Variety Show to Come to The Egg in October
On Oct. 15, The Uncle Louie Variety Show will come to The Egg in Albany for a night of comedy, original music, and more. Comprised of two comedians, Lou Greco and Carlo Russo, the show takes a hilarious and unique look at what it is like growing up as an Italian-American. Originating from Syracuse, Greco and Russo grew up together and began writing comedy during their high school Italian class.
Mama Mia, the Little Italy StreetFest is here!
The 17 annual Little Italy StreetFest is returning on September 10 from noon to 8 p.m. The celebration includes music, dancing in the streets, Italian cuisine, beer, wine and even a King and Queen.
nippertown.com
New Concert Announcements (from the Week Ending September 3)
The Egg has announced a nice show for next month in Dream Theater‘s John Petrucci. Similarly, The Strand up in Hudson Falls continues to overdeliver, including new shows by John Waite and Ace Frehley. Lots of jazz around this month, including festivals in Albany, Lake George, and Woodstock, so enjoy those. See below for more announcements from this week, and bookmark our Calendar for more complete listings.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
