Paris, Tenn.–It didn’t matter that the W.G. Rhea Library Story Hour had to be moved indoors Tuesday due to rain–the kids had a blast listening to stories about dogs and having fun with Bubba, a small shih tzu who was visiting. Bubba is the dog of Ginny Knott and she said he was especially tired last night after his visit at Story Hour. The weekly Story Hour events are held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden, weather permitting. If it rains, the events are moved to the library. Sign up for reminders/updates about Story time by texting the number 81010 with the text @rheasto. Next Tuesday, September 13, Children’s Librarian Kayla Nation will be doing a music-themed Story Hour and each kids will get to play an instrument. (W.G. Rhea Library photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO