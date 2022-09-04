Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Relay For Life In Downtown Paris Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–A reminder: The Henry County Relay for Life will be held in downtown Paris Saturday. The Relay will include the Survivor’s Lap, teams with good food, DJ Mr. Good News, kids’ games and activities from 4-9 p.m. on the court square in downtown Paris. The Paris...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Friends Of NRA Event Postponed
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Friends of NRA event scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 29th. “We’ve had to postpone but everything is being rescheduled for late October,” said event spokesman Robert Horner. “We’ll just move up the date and keep everything else the same including time and location.”
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Vehicle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle was reported stolen from a Hopkinsville dealership Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a black 2014 Ford Explorer was taken from Patriot Chevrolet on Fort Campbell Boulevard sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. The vehicle is valued at $12,650. No arrest has been made.
KFVS12
Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2. As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
$20,000 Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary on Wing Tip Circle in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Saturday and Sunday someone took $20,000 out of a locked safe. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
wkdzradio.com
Four People In Custody After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway. The driver reportedly turned onto Fort...
WBBJ
Jackson woman facing charges after 2-year-old falls out of vehicle
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson woman is facing charges after her two-year-old son fell out of a moving vehicle during an alleged domestic incident. 19-year-old Amyah Clark is being charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment. According to court documents, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, Clark was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Power restored to over 1,000 people after morning fire at electric substation
PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly. The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
CBS 46
Victims held at gunpoint in South Fulton home invasion
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A home invader held their victims at gunpoint at a home in South Fulton early this morning. The South Fulton Police Department says the home invasion took place around 6:00 a.m. this morning at the 200 block of Woodmill Way. The home invader held the occupants...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
It Was A Dog Day Morning For Story Hour
Paris, Tenn.–It didn’t matter that the W.G. Rhea Library Story Hour had to be moved indoors Tuesday due to rain–the kids had a blast listening to stories about dogs and having fun with Bubba, a small shih tzu who was visiting. Bubba is the dog of Ginny Knott and she said he was especially tired last night after his visit at Story Hour. The weekly Story Hour events are held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden, weather permitting. If it rains, the events are moved to the library. Sign up for reminders/updates about Story time by texting the number 81010 with the text @rheasto. Next Tuesday, September 13, Children’s Librarian Kayla Nation will be doing a music-themed Story Hour and each kids will get to play an instrument. (W.G. Rhea Library photo).
Comments / 8