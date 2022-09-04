Read full article on original website
Micah
3d ago
Irving mall is horrible. Not sure why it’s still standing. The reason there are no suspects is because this mall is practically a ghost town.
4
Jessiesgirl
3d ago
This mall is trash and has been for 20 years 😒
15
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food. The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.
fox4news.com
Irving Mall shooting captured on video; suspect still at-large
IRVING, Texas - Surveillance video shows the gunfire and moments leading up to a shooting inside the Irving Mall over the weekend. The man seen firing the gun was carrying a child’s car seat and set it down to open fire. Irving police said roughly 300 people were inside...
Young Central Texas man sentenced 50 years for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Texas man was sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend in College Station nearly two years ago.
Man arrested for shooting death of sister's boyfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Arlington police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of Donald Hunt last month.At approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 26, police were called to an apartment in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Hunt dead with an apparent gunshot wound.A little over a week later on Sept. 3, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located 32-year-old Darius Brown--the brother of Hunt's former girlfriend--and arrested him.According to Brown's arrest warrant, Brown's sister--whose name has not been released--stated her and Hunt got into...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall
A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon. The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.
dallasexpress.com
Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room
An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
Arlington student arrested, charged with bringing gun to middle school
ARLINGTON, Texas — A Gunn Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. Arlington ISD and Arlington police both confirmed the gun-related incident, saying a student came forward Tuesday saying that last Friday another student had brought and showed off a gun at school. It's unclear if the gun was loaded or had ammo.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin
A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
WFAA
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say
IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: Shots Fired at Irving Mall, No Injuries Reported
A disagreement between two people led to a shooting and evacuation at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, Irving Police say. Investigators said two people that knew each other had an argument at the mall at about 4 p.m. and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. No...
WFAA
Top 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in Austin area on Rockwall County warrants
HUTTO, Texas — A man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders list was arrested last week in Hutto for a warrant issued out of Rockwall County. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Nathan Reed Bingham, 30, had been wanted since February 2022, when the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.
fox4news.com
Dallas PD to create new police unit dedicated only to Deep Ellum
DALLAS - The murder of a 20-year-old in Deep Ellum marked the fourth murder in the neighborhood this year. Police have been working with the neighborhood association to increase safety all year. There's a plan in place to step it up even further. Right now, Deep Ellum is in the...
Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun. Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email.
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
prosperpressnews.com
Parents, others ask for answers following alleged assault cover up
Prosper Press The Prosper Independent School District School Board meeting on Aug. 29 was filled, standing room only. Parents crowded around the sides and up the middle aisle of the room. Most wore bright blue ribbons showing their support to end child abuse. Prosper ISD parents Casey Merling and Katie...
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
