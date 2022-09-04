ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of Sept. 5

By Brett Balicki
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dZoX_0hi9TH4y00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name
Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8
Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8
Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8
Drain Cleaning Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97
Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97
Venango Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road
Greene Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road
Mechanical Patching Harborcreek Township SR 0430 Route 430
Greenfield Township SR 0430 Route 430
Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8
Greene Township SR 0008 Route 8
Mowing Girard Township SR 3014 Old State Road
Franklin Township SR 3014 Old State Road
Elk Creek Township SR 3010 Pageville Road
Shoulder Cutting Edinboro Borough SR 0699 Route 699
Washington Township SR 0699 Route 699
McKean Township SR 0699 Route 699
Ditching Elk Creek Township SR 3008 Crane Street
Franklin Township SR 3008 Crane Street
Waterford Township SR 3014 Old State Road
Pipe Replacement Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N
Manual Patching Springfield Township SR 3006 Route 6N
Elk Creek Township SR 3006 Route 6N
Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N
Washington Township SR 3006 Route 6N
Elk Creek Township SR 3008 Crane Street
Franklin Township SR 3008 Crane Street
Franklin Township SR 3014 Old State Road
Washington Township SR 3014 Old State Road
City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426
Amity Township SR 2024 Hayes Road
Wayne Township SR 2024 Carter Hill Road
Greenfield Township SR 0089 Route 89
North East Township SR 0089 Route 89
Fairview Township SR 0020 Route 20
Waterford Borough SR 2006 Third Street

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Community Policy