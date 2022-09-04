PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of Sept. 5

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Drain Cleaning Waterford Township SR 0197 Route 97 Summit Township SR 0197 Route 97 Venango Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road Greene Township SR 1001 Lake Pleasant Road Mechanical Patching Harborcreek Township SR 0430 Route 430 Greenfield Township SR 0430 Route 430 Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Greene Township SR 0008 Route 8 Mowing Girard Township SR 3014 Old State Road Franklin Township SR 3014 Old State Road Elk Creek Township SR 3010 Pageville Road Shoulder Cutting Edinboro Borough SR 0699 Route 699 Washington Township SR 0699 Route 699 McKean Township SR 0699 Route 699 Ditching Elk Creek Township SR 3008 Crane Street Franklin Township SR 3008 Crane Street Waterford Township SR 3014 Old State Road Pipe Replacement Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N Manual Patching Springfield Township SR 3006 Route 6N Elk Creek Township SR 3006 Route 6N Conneaut Township SR 3006 Route 6N Washington Township SR 3006 Route 6N Elk Creek Township SR 3008 Crane Street Franklin Township SR 3008 Crane Street Franklin Township SR 3014 Old State Road Washington Township SR 3014 Old State Road City of Corry SR 0426 Route 426 Amity Township SR 2024 Hayes Road Wayne Township SR 2024 Carter Hill Road Greenfield Township SR 0089 Route 89 North East Township SR 0089 Route 89 Fairview Township SR 0020 Route 20 Waterford Borough SR 2006 Third Street

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.