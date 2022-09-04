Woman shot in arm during while driving in Augusta

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting ended near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta.

According to an incident report, RCSO deputies were called out to shots fired from moving vehicles.

Once they were able to make contact with the shooting victim, they learned she (the victim) was driving on Bahama Drive when unknown people from several other cars began shooting into hers.

She said they followed her and continued shooting into the back of her vehicle and eventually shot out a tire.

The victim said that’s when she stopped at the intersection and realized she had been shot in the upper arm.

In the meantime a male and a child were in the backseat of the vehicle, they were not injured.

This investigation remains active. No suspects have been identified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.