ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Woman shot in arm during while driving in Augusta

By D.V. Wise, Chynesah Sims
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrcWg_0hi9TCfL00

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting ended near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta.

According to an incident report, RCSO deputies were called out to shots fired from moving vehicles.

Once they were able to make contact with the shooting victim, they learned she (the victim) was driving on Bahama Drive when unknown people from several other cars began shooting into hers.

ALSO ON WJBF: First day back at school for Uvalde students, months after mass shooting

She said they followed her and continued shooting into the back of her vehicle and eventually shot out a tire.

The victim said that’s when she stopped at the intersection and realized she had been shot in the upper arm.

In the meantime a male and a child were in the backseat of the vehicle, they were not injured.

This investigation remains active. No suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man still wanted in July package shop burglary, RCSO releases identity

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted for questioning after a burglary that happened at Fulcher’s Package Shop on Windsor Spring Road in July. Authorities say Ronnie Mickens, 64, is now wanted for that burglary, and they say that he has an unrelated Grand Jury Arrest Warrant. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Richmond County, GA
City
Damascus, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

Man in critical condition following shooting on Murphy Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found on the ground in front of an Augusta apartment complex. The victim was found outside an apartment on the 1900 block of Murphy Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officials say he had been shot at least one time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rcso#Nexstar Media Inc
WRDW-TV

‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
MARTINEZ, GA
WJBF

Following the McDuffie County murder: what neighbors say

THOMSON, GA. (WJBF)- Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about the fatal incident. what police say happened at this home. The Wilsons were well known in Thomson and McDuffie County. Neighbors say the couple seemed happy. “I’ve known the man, he’s very sweet and we didn’t think anything like that would have happened to […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wfxg.com

School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates

(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local deputies continue search for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Debruhl was last seen July 25, at 8 a.m. She was last...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

CCSO searching for runaway teenager last seen on Washington Road in Evans

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Dylan Biggers, 17, was lasted seen at 4305 Washington Road in Evans on September 6th, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. Authorities say that Biggers has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall […]
EVANS, GA
wgac.com

Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody

A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy