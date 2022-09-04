State of emergency declared for flash flooding in 2 northwest Ga. counties
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — For the past several hours, two northwest Georgia counties have been under a Flash Flood Emergency from the National Weather Service.
Chattooga and Floyd County have experienced severe flooding causing many roads and areas to be closed until further notice.
Channel 2 Action News has been on the grounds as there are rainfall estimates of six to nearly 12 inches of rain in Chattooga County.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency until 9:30 p.m. for Floyd County.
NWS also says the flash food emergency continues for the cities of Summerville, Trion, and Lyerly until 10:30 p.m.
