Chattooga County, GA

State of emergency declared for flash flooding in 2 northwest Ga. counties

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd650_0hi9T6SE00

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — For the past several hours, two northwest Georgia counties have been under a Flash Flood Emergency from the National Weather Service.

Chattooga and Floyd County have experienced severe flooding causing many roads and areas to be closed until further notice.

Channel 2 Action News has been on the grounds as there are rainfall estimates of six to nearly 12 inches of rain in Chattooga County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency until 9:30 p.m. for Floyd County.

NWS also says the flash food emergency continues for the cities of Summerville, Trion, and Lyerly until 10:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Chaser 2 and Channel 2′s Larry Spruill is on the scene in Chattooga County. Tune into Channel 2 at 6 p.m. for the latest on the flooding.

IN OTHER NEWS:

