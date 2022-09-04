ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Funex Coin All Set To Launch Its Initial Coin Offering (IEO) On Renowned Exchange, Coinsbit

Summary: Funex Coin’s ICO is scheduled for September 5, 2022, on the Coinsbit platform. During the IEO, participants may acquire Funex Coin at a cheaper price. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022 – An initial coin offering (IEO) for Funex Coin is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2022, and will be presented via the reputable exchange Coinsbit. The IEO will last for a total of twenty days, and during that time, participants will have the opportunity to buy Funex Coin at a lower price than usual. Coins can be purchased with a wide number of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USDT, amongst other cryptocurrencies. The conclusion of the presale will take place on September 25th, 2022.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Can the Lynqyo protocol Match Crypto Veterans Like Litecoin and Ethereum?

Web3 has the potential to bring extensive innovation to every industry in the world. However, the adoption of web3 is still mostly limited and has not matured enough. The adoption of web3 into the world of cryptocurrency has changed how people look at and understand the industry. That’s why the new crypto Lynqyo protocol (LNQ) has built a platform for the tokenization and decentralization governance of non-physical content, which they believe can be one of the biggest breakthroughs of this century.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gold Holdings#Gold Mining#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
zycrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Darts Higher As Bellatrix Hard Fork, The Merge Enter Home Stretch

Ethereum’s landmark Merge event is coming — possibly even sooner than expected. According to a recent tweet by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the upgrade will now be fully executed sometime around September 13-15. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, ETH led gains among crypto majors as the Bellatrix hard fork and...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Projects to Gaze on – Big Eyes, Klaytn, and Decentraland

If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided learning about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the different branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their users. Decentraland and other cryptocurrencies have been used for more than ten years, thanks to the emergence of new sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs, and several more.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Cryptos Can Play Significant Global Economic Role If Issues About Energy Intensiveness Are Solved – Research

The issue of proof of work cryptocurrencies being energy-intensive and environmentally unsustainable continues to haunt cryptocurrencies. A new report by the Imperial College Business School now says that ignoring the environmental impacts arising from the use of cryptocurrencies would be a grave mistake for the world. This is because cryptocurrencies...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
zycrypto.com

Nigeria To Build Crypto-Friendly Digital City In Partnership With Binance

Binance, the world’s largest exchange is in talks with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) over plans to create a special economic zone focused on crypto and blockchain-related businesses. Binance To Help Create Nigeria’s Virtual Free Zone. NEPZA held preliminary discussions with Binance and technology infrastructure firm...
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Russia To Legalize Crypto For Cross-Border Settlements

Russia’s famed antagonism towards cryptocurrencies is slowly fading away as the transcontinental country appears to be softening its legislative approach to the asset class. In a recent highlight of events, Russia’s Ministry of Finance and Central Bank are looking to approve the use of crypto for cross-border payments.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Will Big Eyes Token Do Better Than DOGE and SHIB?

Although the crypto market has suffered many losses this year, many crypto enthusiasts are still on the watch for breakthroughs. Although the recent market fall and prior crashes share some parallels, much has changed since the last large bear market in cryptocurrencies. The importance of strong community networks, particularly in...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

PriveSecure, Cardano, and Ethereum Classic Going The Long-Term Winners Route

Many individuals lost faith in cryptocurrencies as a financial powerhouse when the cryptocurrency market crashed. From Luna’s de-pegging from the dollar to the enormous withdrawals caused by inflation concerns, the cryptoverse has seen its darkest days. Despite the volatility of cryptocurrency prices, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and PriveSecure...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Up Over 10% As Bellatrix Upgrade Goes Live

Ethereum is reacting favourably to recent news of the Bellatrix hard fork. The ultimate Merge is less than two weeks away, but the last preparatory exercise before its eventual advent is the Bellatrix upgrade. As news of the Bellatrix hard fork surfaced, ETH has surged by 6% in just 24 hours, up over 10% in the week in an otherwise bearish atmosphere.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor African Payments for ARCA

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel & LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that ARCA, a premier African payment services provider, will implement ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions list screening solution for transactions on its open AI-based platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005195/en/ Alex Umeh, Chief Information Security Officer at ARCA (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

ZEEROZONE And Solana – Blockchain Solutions That Offer Scalability

Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a space-exploration game that uses blockchain technology to solve traditional online games’ problems. The fundamental issues with most online games include payment gateways, centralized gaming items, and the social isolation of players. Zeerozone can deliver its game free of these three issues using the general blockchain...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

World Mobile and Empowa launch a collaborative NFT project based on Cardano

While Empowa is a RealFi NFT project concerned with providing low-cost housing solutions in Africa, World Mobile is the world’s first block-chain powered telecommunications company known for its affordable internet service. It’s based on the sharing economy. The two Cardano-based projects have forged a partnership with a laser-sharp...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy