Earning the Full Dividends of Decentralized Finance – Adirize DAO, Aave, and Binance Coin
One of the most common precepts of the crypto ecosystem is decentralized finance, or DeFi, as its more commonly known. Simply put, decentralized finance, or DeFi, is the removal of third parties in financial transactions. This is mainly possible using digital tokens and other blockchain-based technology. Despite the myriad benefits...
Funex Coin All Set To Launch Its Initial Coin Offering (IEO) On Renowned Exchange, Coinsbit
Summary: Funex Coin’s ICO is scheduled for September 5, 2022, on the Coinsbit platform. During the IEO, participants may acquire Funex Coin at a cheaper price. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022 – An initial coin offering (IEO) for Funex Coin is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2022, and will be presented via the reputable exchange Coinsbit. The IEO will last for a total of twenty days, and during that time, participants will have the opportunity to buy Funex Coin at a lower price than usual. Coins can be purchased with a wide number of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USDT, amongst other cryptocurrencies. The conclusion of the presale will take place on September 25th, 2022.
Can the Lynqyo protocol Match Crypto Veterans Like Litecoin and Ethereum?
Web3 has the potential to bring extensive innovation to every industry in the world. However, the adoption of web3 is still mostly limited and has not matured enough. The adoption of web3 into the world of cryptocurrency has changed how people look at and understand the industry. That’s why the new crypto Lynqyo protocol (LNQ) has built a platform for the tokenization and decentralization governance of non-physical content, which they believe can be one of the biggest breakthroughs of this century.
AdirizeDAO Aims To Be The New Hedge Against Inflation, as BTC, SOL Experience Severe Pullbacks
With its core feature as a currency without a central authority, Bitcoin (BTC) has been acclaimed as a hedge against inflation over the years. When major fiat currencies, especially the dollar, went through high CPI and inflation stages, many investors clamoured to buy the BTC coin. However, analysts are beginning...
Ethereum (ETH) Darts Higher As Bellatrix Hard Fork, The Merge Enter Home Stretch
Ethereum’s landmark Merge event is coming — possibly even sooner than expected. According to a recent tweet by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the upgrade will now be fully executed sometime around September 13-15. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, ETH led gains among crypto majors as the Bellatrix hard fork and...
The One-Click Multichain DeFi Yield Optimization Protocol From Clip Finance Will Launch Soon
All DeFi enthusiasts seeking high yield through automation will benefit from Clip Finance’s fresh perspective. Users can quickly deposit money with a single click and let Clip’s proprietary Strategy Router handle all the labour-intensive tasks because Clip has moved the complexity of yield farming to the back-end. With...
Cryptocurrency Projects to Gaze on – Big Eyes, Klaytn, and Decentraland
If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided learning about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the different branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their users. Decentraland and other cryptocurrencies have been used for more than ten years, thanks to the emergence of new sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs, and several more.
Cryptos Can Play Significant Global Economic Role If Issues About Energy Intensiveness Are Solved – Research
The issue of proof of work cryptocurrencies being energy-intensive and environmentally unsustainable continues to haunt cryptocurrencies. A new report by the Imperial College Business School now says that ignoring the environmental impacts arising from the use of cryptocurrencies would be a grave mistake for the world. This is because cryptocurrencies...
Hitting a Glass Ceiling for Polygon (MATIC) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Flasko’s (FLSK) Soaring Returns
Speculative investors are attracted to meme highs and lows of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, intense investors look through the haystack for crypto tokens with tangible utility, value, and potential for mass adoption. Binance Coin (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) are among those that fall under the latter, which have seen...
Petrousus Token Set To Empower Opulence Creation Alongside Bitcoin And Ethereum Classic
Subsequently, we have seen different cryptocurrencies being pumped into the coin market. While it seems the primary goal is to help people create worth, some have failed woefully, resulting in buyers losing all their assets, while some have not been able to withstand the pressure of the coin market. However,...
Nigeria To Build Crypto-Friendly Digital City In Partnership With Binance
Binance, the world’s largest exchange is in talks with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) over plans to create a special economic zone focused on crypto and blockchain-related businesses. Binance To Help Create Nigeria’s Virtual Free Zone. NEPZA held preliminary discussions with Binance and technology infrastructure firm...
Russia To Legalize Crypto For Cross-Border Settlements
Russia’s famed antagonism towards cryptocurrencies is slowly fading away as the transcontinental country appears to be softening its legislative approach to the asset class. In a recent highlight of events, Russia’s Ministry of Finance and Central Bank are looking to approve the use of crypto for cross-border payments.
Will Big Eyes Token Do Better Than DOGE and SHIB?
Although the crypto market has suffered many losses this year, many crypto enthusiasts are still on the watch for breakthroughs. Although the recent market fall and prior crashes share some parallels, much has changed since the last large bear market in cryptocurrencies. The importance of strong community networks, particularly in...
PriveSecure, Cardano, and Ethereum Classic Going The Long-Term Winners Route
Many individuals lost faith in cryptocurrencies as a financial powerhouse when the cryptocurrency market crashed. From Luna’s de-pegging from the dollar to the enormous withdrawals caused by inflation concerns, the cryptoverse has seen its darkest days. Despite the volatility of cryptocurrency prices, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and PriveSecure...
Ethereum Up Over 10% As Bellatrix Upgrade Goes Live
Ethereum is reacting favourably to recent news of the Bellatrix hard fork. The ultimate Merge is less than two weeks away, but the last preparatory exercise before its eventual advent is the Bellatrix upgrade. As news of the Bellatrix hard fork surfaced, ETH has surged by 6% in just 24 hours, up over 10% in the week in an otherwise bearish atmosphere.
ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor African Payments for ARCA
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel & LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that ARCA, a premier African payment services provider, will implement ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions list screening solution for transactions on its open AI-based platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005195/en/ Alex Umeh, Chief Information Security Officer at ARCA (Photo: Business Wire)
ZEEROZONE And Solana – Blockchain Solutions That Offer Scalability
Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a space-exploration game that uses blockchain technology to solve traditional online games’ problems. The fundamental issues with most online games include payment gateways, centralized gaming items, and the social isolation of players. Zeerozone can deliver its game free of these three issues using the general blockchain...
Cardano Eyes ‘Monster Move’ As ADA Builds Up Momentum To Knock Out XRP Ahead Of Vasil Upgrade
Cardano fanatics have one more reason to keep grinning as news of ADA’s feat against XRP is disseminated across the market. As witnessed for a while, XRP has been a stumbling block keeping Cardano from climbing the ladder to improve its position in the market charts. That has now changed.
World Mobile and Empowa launch a collaborative NFT project based on Cardano
While Empowa is a RealFi NFT project concerned with providing low-cost housing solutions in Africa, World Mobile is the world’s first block-chain powered telecommunications company known for its affordable internet service. It’s based on the sharing economy. The two Cardano-based projects have forged a partnership with a laser-sharp...
