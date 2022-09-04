DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — According to DPD, six suspects have been arrested in the Saturday assault of a Dothan juvenile. According to DPD, Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved and six of them have been charged with robbery in the second degree. The juveniles were turned over to the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center. One juvenile who is not from Dothan has been identified as well and is currently being sought.

