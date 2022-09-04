ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdhn.com

Suspects accused and arrested for the murder of Dothan man, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– According to DPD, two suspects have been arrested in relation to the Sunday murder of Robert Blount, 48, of Dothan. After an investigation by DPD, Koston Pierce McWaters, 24, of Ashford was arrested in relation to the murder. McWaters was found and approached at his place of employment, where he was arrested.
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Update: Arrests Made in Robbery at Dothan Pavilion

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 7, 2022

David Hartsfield: Possession of drug paraphernalia- $5,000 bond with a 10-day violation of state probation hold. Thomas Walker: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle: $7,500 bond. Nikki Tate: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked:...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Parents speak out after their son is a victim of an assault

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A boy had just finished watching a movie on a $3 dollar movie night at the Pavilion shopping center in Dothan and when he walked outside he was beaten up by other juveniles and his necklace was taken. “I got a phone call it was...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 6, 2022

Nikki Tate, 42, Graceville, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. David Hartsfield, 35, Sneads, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Smith, 36, Graceville, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

DPD: Suspects arrested in the assault of a juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — According to DPD, six suspects have been arrested in the Saturday assault of a Dothan juvenile. According to DPD, Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved and six of them have been charged with robbery in the second degree. The juveniles were turned over to the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center. One juvenile who is not from Dothan has been identified as well and is currently being sought.
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Dothan Man Found Murdered

At approximately 3:20 AM on 9/4/2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Road for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple persons have been interviewed to attempt to gain information related to this incident.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with electronic solicitation

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 9/2/2022 the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible electronic solicitation in which a juvenile received an electronic message from the suspect who was attempting to entice the juvenile to sexual contact. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE CCSO: All three juveniles now found in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY (WDHN)—According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the last two of the three runaway juveniles have been found. CCSO says Jason New and Michael Salazar, of Coffee County, were safely located off State Highway 122 in an empty field around the New Brockton area. Jon Rhodes...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
dothanpd.org

Strong Arm Robbery at Dothan Pavilion

On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Thursday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WEAR

Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

