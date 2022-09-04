Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Suspects accused and arrested for the murder of Dothan man, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– According to DPD, two suspects have been arrested in relation to the Sunday murder of Robert Blount, 48, of Dothan. After an investigation by DPD, Koston Pierce McWaters, 24, of Ashford was arrested in relation to the murder. McWaters was found and approached at his place of employment, where he was arrested.
dothanpd.org
Update: Arrests Made in Robbery at Dothan Pavilion
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved...
wtvy.com
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
wdhn.com
Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
wdhn.com
A Houston Co. murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In a Houston County courtroom a murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status. Elijah Hazell is charged with capital murder robbery in the murder of Hardy Gray. Where Hazell along with five others is accused of going to Gray’s house to rob him....
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 7, 2022
David Hartsfield: Possession of drug paraphernalia- $5,000 bond with a 10-day violation of state probation hold. Thomas Walker: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle: $7,500 bond. Nikki Tate: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked:...
wdhn.com
Parents speak out after their son is a victim of an assault
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A boy had just finished watching a movie on a $3 dollar movie night at the Pavilion shopping center in Dothan and when he walked outside he was beaten up by other juveniles and his necklace was taken. “I got a phone call it was...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 6, 2022
Nikki Tate, 42, Graceville, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, resisting without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. David Hartsfield, 35, Sneads, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Smith, 36, Graceville, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wdhn.com
DPD: Suspects arrested in the assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — According to DPD, six suspects have been arrested in the Saturday assault of a Dothan juvenile. According to DPD, Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved and six of them have been charged with robbery in the second degree. The juveniles were turned over to the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center. One juvenile who is not from Dothan has been identified as well and is currently being sought.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Found Murdered
At approximately 3:20 AM on 9/4/2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Road for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple persons have been interviewed to attempt to gain information related to this incident.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with electronic solicitation
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 9/2/2022 the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible electronic solicitation in which a juvenile received an electronic message from the suspect who was attempting to entice the juvenile to sexual contact. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.
wdhn.com
Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
wtvy.com
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
Neighbor called a hero for saving 2 women caught in a burning house in southeast Alabama
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two women caught in a house fire in Enterprise were saved by a neighbor over the weekend. The neighbor risked his own life in order to save the lives of Mary Griffin, a retired teacher, and her caregiver. On Sunday afternoon, flames could be seen coming from the two-story house on […]
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
wdhn.com
UPDATE CCSO: All three juveniles now found in Coffee County
COFFEE COUNTY (WDHN)—According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the last two of the three runaway juveniles have been found. CCSO says Jason New and Michael Salazar, of Coffee County, were safely located off State Highway 122 in an empty field around the New Brockton area. Jon Rhodes...
dothanpd.org
Strong Arm Robbery at Dothan Pavilion
On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.
One dead in Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Thursday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
WEAR
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
wdhn.com
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space. This is the only district in Florida without a facility dedicated strictly to the medical examiner. District 1 employees operate out of a 4,000 square-foot space at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola.
