Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Collider
What Happened to James Cameron’s Failed 'Spider-Man' Movie?
There are a lot of Spider-Man movies floating around. Everyone from Sam Raimi to Jon Watts to Phil Lord & Chris Miller, among others, have put their respective stamps on this web-crawling superhero. Having now gone through several live-action incarnations and even an animated interpretation of his multiverse, it sometimes feels like any potential Spider-Man movie just gets green-lit without question. But in a radically different era for superhero fare, that most certainly wasn’t the case. Back when Hollywood was struggling to crack the code on what to do with feature-length adaptations of Marvel Comics characters, a Spider-Man movie from director James Cameron still couldn’t become a reality.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix teases the addition of everyone’s favorite 2022 Marvel film
Soon, Netflix will be able to say the words that have been on everyone’s lips throughout 2022. Yes, it’s the new superhero catchphrase that’s taken the world by storm, launched a million memes, delighted audiences around the world, and confused the hell out of Sony Pictures executives. That’s right folks…
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits explained: what each scene means for the MCU’s future
Spider-Man: No Way Home has a new post-credits scene for fans as part of its 'More Fun Stuff' re-release. While the original came bundled with one post-credits scene and a trailer for the (now-released) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the replacement manages to clear up any lingering questions over the No Way Home ending and gives Spidey a proper clean slate for any potential sequel. Pretty good going, if you ask us.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Tops Friday Box Office
Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version took home the top spot at the box office on Friday. So, it's time to party like its 2021. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios decided to give fans 11 minutes of additional content surrounding the multiversal crossover. A tidy $1.75 million at the box office isn't too shabby for a movie that most theater-goers have seen before. (That staggering initial run saw the Spidey adventure topple numerous box office records.) While recent months have been all about Top Gun: Maverick's wild ride up the ladder, Marvel has a dedicated fanbase of millions wondering what those extra sections of the film could bring. So far, the reviews of the additional content are promising. That could be enough to win the weekend 38 weeks after the movie first swung into theaters. Keeping Tom Cruise out of that top spot has been hard this summer. A lot of these studios just didn't have massive movies to flood the cinemas in the middle of 2022.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
ComicBook
Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Almost Made a Surprising Marvel Movie
Before Shazam! was a reality, apparently filmmaker David F. Sandberg met with Sony about making Venom, its Spider-Man spinoff that eventually ended up grossing $856 million for director Ruben Fleischer. The filmmaker apparently read the Venom script and even met with Sony, but ultimately did not aggressively pursue the project because he was already getting close to making Shazam!. The director revealed the near-miss on Instagram, after being asked about what attracted him to Shazam!, and whether he had another superhero opportunity at some point.
hypebeast.com
Florence Pugh's Black Widow Will Reportedly Lead Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts'
In a recent appearance on The Town, Justin Kroll from Deadline hinted that Yelena Belova is expected to lead the MCU antihero team in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. “[Florence Pugh] has got the Marvel superhero that’s already got a spin-off,” said Kroll. “Upcoming for her, actually, on that character is this Thunderbolts film, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully, it has better results. But the concept is it’d be her leading the team of like Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker, Daniel Bruhl‘s Zemo, those anti-heroes that aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad. So there’s that. And people seem to like the Yelena character.”
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick has set yet another box-office record
The success of Top Gun: Maverick continues soaring as the legacy sequel has just smashed another record. Following a huge box-office debut earlier in the year, the latest Tom Cruise movie has become the only film to have topped the chart on both Memorial Day and Labor Day – celebrated on the first Monday of September – in the US.
thedigitalfix.com
Madame Web release date, plot, cast, more
What is the Madame Web release date? In February 2022, it was announced that Dakota Johnson would be starring in Sony’s first ever female-led superhero movie Madame Web. Expanding their slate of Spider-Man-movies-without-Spider-Man further, Madame Web will follow the origins of one of the webslinger’s greatest allies. This...
Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event – offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas – collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according to data firm Comscore. National Cinema...
epicstream.com
Shazam Director Reveals He Turned Down a Marvel Project
After directing horror films, David F. Sandberg entered the superhero movie world with 2019's Shazam as well as the upcoming sequel that is set to release next year. The Swedish filmmaker's take on the iconic DC hero has been praised and lauded by fans. However, as it turns out, he almost considered directing a Marvel movie before he decided to join the DCEU.
Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Every new MCU release we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
thedigitalfix.com
Morena Baccarin isn’t sure if she’ll be in Deadpool 3
We all know the MCU is full of closely guarded secrets, with Kevin Feige the king of keeping his Marvel movie masterplan close to his chest. Despite the Deadpool 3 release date being on the horizon, it seems even Morena Baccarin isn’t privy to the plans for the project as she reveals she doesn’t know if she has a role to play or not this time around.
