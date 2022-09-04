Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version took home the top spot at the box office on Friday. So, it's time to party like its 2021. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios decided to give fans 11 minutes of additional content surrounding the multiversal crossover. A tidy $1.75 million at the box office isn't too shabby for a movie that most theater-goers have seen before. (That staggering initial run saw the Spidey adventure topple numerous box office records.) While recent months have been all about Top Gun: Maverick's wild ride up the ladder, Marvel has a dedicated fanbase of millions wondering what those extra sections of the film could bring. So far, the reviews of the additional content are promising. That could be enough to win the weekend 38 weeks after the movie first swung into theaters. Keeping Tom Cruise out of that top spot has been hard this summer. A lot of these studios just didn't have massive movies to flood the cinemas in the middle of 2022.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO