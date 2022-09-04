ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

9/5/22: More Rain for Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:. Finally drought busting rain across the region as we are now stuck between the battle zone of cooler air to the north and warm and humid air to the south. This will be the focus area for waves of low pressure to bring periods of rain and showers through tonight and into Tuesday.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

NYC schools cancel snow days because of remote learning

New York City (WRGB) — NYC says school snow days will now be a thing of the past. Schools Chancellor David Banks says innovation during Covid makes weather impact irrelevant -- on snowy day students can stay at home and learn virtually. We wondered if Capital Region school districts...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

August and Summer 2022 Sizzled - Here are the Facts and Stats.

We all know August was hot to the delight of local vacationers but to the chagrin of those of us dealing with the sky high cooling costs. The month in fact was on fire locally landing as the 2nd warmest August on record at Albany behind August 1872, and the hottest on record since temperature observations began at the airport in 1938. The cause was simple, a combination of the northern branch of the jet staying north of the border, which is normal in the summer, and the occasional emergence of the classic Bermuda high pressure system at the surface over the central Atlantic which pumped up plenty of heat and humidity that went practically unbroken throughout all four weeks of the month. Dry ground conditions due to the ongoing drought aided in elevating daytime temperatures a couple of degrees as well. The monthly mean temperature at Albany was 75.6 degrees which was 4.2 degrees above the new much warmer 1991-2020 30 year climate normals for August.
ALBANY, NY
City
Albany, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Impending storm could impact railroad travel

NEW YORK – Metro-North Railroad is monitoring an incoming weather front expected in the Mid-Hudson region this evening and into the morning. This storm could affect the morning commute by bringing down trees, affecting crossing gates, and causing flooding. The railroad said commuters should consider building in extra time...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Saratoga businesses reflect on most ‘normal’ racing season since 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Monday marked the last day of the 2022 Saratoga racing season. The 40-day meet also meant a big economic boost for Saratoga Springs. The rainy weather didn’t seem to stop people from coming out to enjoy the last day. Lots of people were enjoying their Labor Day – eating, drinking, shopping, and spending the last few hours of the 2022 season at the racetrack.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Grid: Heating costs on the rise

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cost of living is not going down for many in the Capital Region. National Grid announced Wednesday that home heating prices are expected to rise 39% for natural gas and 22% for electric. “War in Ukraine, energy constraints in Europe, the global inflation and supply chain crisis together, they […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Record track season big for local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track

After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...

