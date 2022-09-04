Read full article on original website
9/5/22: More Rain for Tuesday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:. Finally drought busting rain across the region as we are now stuck between the battle zone of cooler air to the north and warm and humid air to the south. This will be the focus area for waves of low pressure to bring periods of rain and showers through tonight and into Tuesday.
NYC schools cancel snow days because of remote learning
New York City (WRGB) — NYC says school snow days will now be a thing of the past. Schools Chancellor David Banks says innovation during Covid makes weather impact irrelevant -- on snowy day students can stay at home and learn virtually. We wondered if Capital Region school districts...
National Grid: Upstate NY Heating Bills Will Continue To Soar This Winter
Just when inflation started to slow a bit, we have even bigger heating bills on the horizon this winter. Ya know, it figures. Just as inflation seems to be easing a bit gasoline prices are starting to do down to a point where it actually feels like you are keeping a little bit more money in your pocket, the other shoe drops.
August and Summer 2022 Sizzled - Here are the Facts and Stats.
We all know August was hot to the delight of local vacationers but to the chagrin of those of us dealing with the sky high cooling costs. The month in fact was on fire locally landing as the 2nd warmest August on record at Albany behind August 1872, and the hottest on record since temperature observations began at the airport in 1938. The cause was simple, a combination of the northern branch of the jet staying north of the border, which is normal in the summer, and the occasional emergence of the classic Bermuda high pressure system at the surface over the central Atlantic which pumped up plenty of heat and humidity that went practically unbroken throughout all four weeks of the month. Dry ground conditions due to the ongoing drought aided in elevating daytime temperatures a couple of degrees as well. The monthly mean temperature at Albany was 75.6 degrees which was 4.2 degrees above the new much warmer 1991-2020 30 year climate normals for August.
Impending storm could impact railroad travel
NEW YORK – Metro-North Railroad is monitoring an incoming weather front expected in the Mid-Hudson region this evening and into the morning. This storm could affect the morning commute by bringing down trees, affecting crossing gates, and causing flooding. The railroad said commuters should consider building in extra time...
Saratoga businesses reflect on most ‘normal’ racing season since 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Monday marked the last day of the 2022 Saratoga racing season. The 40-day meet also meant a big economic boost for Saratoga Springs. The rainy weather didn’t seem to stop people from coming out to enjoy the last day. Lots of people were enjoying their Labor Day – eating, drinking, shopping, and spending the last few hours of the 2022 season at the racetrack.
Sitterly Road Bridge reopens to traffic
The Sitterly Road Bridge in Clifton Park has reopened to traffic. The bridge closed in June to replace the existing bridge after a truck towing a trailer with a boom lift struck the overpass in April 2021.
Hoosick Falls School no longer in Shelter-in-Place
Hoosick Falls School District has issued a Shelter-in-Place safety protocol on Wednesday September 7. No one can enter or leave the building while this protocol is in place.
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cost of living is not going down for many in the Capital Region. National Grid announced Wednesday that home heating prices are expected to rise 39% for natural gas and 22% for electric. “War in Ukraine, energy constraints in Europe, the global inflation and supply chain crisis together, they […]
Get the scoop on local fall ice cream flavors
Local ice cream shops are introducing fall flavors as we descend into September. Martha's, and Snowman's are just a couple of shops promoting the classic fall flavors.
Where to go apple picking in the Capital Region
It's September, which means apple picking season is officially underway! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.
Tumble down the rabbit hole in Schenectady!
Find Alice in Wonderland before its too late! CluedUpp is bringing its creative outdoor experiences to the local area.
Upcoming Albany road closures, parking restrictions
The Albany Police Department has announced road closures and parking restrictions for three upcoming events. The Labor Parade is on September 9, and the Teal Ribbon Race and Dunkin Run are on September 11.
Tugboats to sail up Hudson River for Waterford roundup
A parade of tugboats will set sail up the Hudson River to Waterford Harbor Friday afternoon, September 9, kicking off the 2022 Waterford Tugboat Roundup.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Enjoy food, games, music at Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest
ItaliaFest is returning to Amsterdam on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival includes Italian food, a free inflatable park, rides, games, vendors, and more on Bridge Street.
5 things to know this Tuesday, September 6
Today's five things to know include the identification of Meghan Marohn in Berkshire County, an apartment fire in Troy, and a fatal crash that shut down part of the Thruway.
Record track season big for local businesses
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
Benefit held for Tunnel to Towers
With the assistance of Old Daley on Crooked Lake, Sign Studio and Habana Premium Cigars this event is sure to be as successful if not more so than last year’s for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
