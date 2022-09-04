ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday

Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
racer.com

Harvick heated at NASCAR after latest Next Gen fire

Kevin Harvick again had strong words for NASCAR officials after failing to finish Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang caught on fire on lap 276 of the Southern 500, forcing him to park the car and make a hasty exit. He finished 33rd.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arca Menards Series#Menards#Rust Oleum#Labor Day#Usac#Floracing#Trackenterprises Com#Arcaracing Com
racer.com

NASCAR admits Next Gen fires "unacceptable'; continues quest for solutions

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller admits it’s “unacceptable” that the Next Gen car keeps catching fire, and said that work continues on finding solutions. “We’re certainly digging into the cause,” Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We have cars down there this morning [at the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Darlington Raceway)

TV viewership for the NASCAR Playoff race at Darlingtin Raceway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View Darlington tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 719k viewers. It drew a rating of 0.43.
DARLINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Kansas Speedway

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway after a historic start to the championship run last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington, becoming the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opening race since the debut of the NASCAR postseason in 2004.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy