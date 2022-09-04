Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday
Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
racer.com
Harvick heated at NASCAR after latest Next Gen fire
Kevin Harvick again had strong words for NASCAR officials after failing to finish Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang caught on fire on lap 276 of the Southern 500, forcing him to park the car and make a hasty exit. He finished 33rd.
racer.com
NASCAR admits Next Gen fires "unacceptable'; continues quest for solutions
NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller admits it’s “unacceptable” that the Next Gen car keeps catching fire, and said that work continues on finding solutions. “We’re certainly digging into the cause,” Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We have cars down there this morning [at the...
Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was
Erik Jones' win at Darlington shouldn't have been a surprise to NASCAR fans. The post Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: North Wilkesboro Expected to Be NASCAR All-Star Race Host
The Cup Series has not raced at this iconic venue since 1996.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Darlington Raceway)
TV viewership for the NASCAR Playoff race at Darlingtin Raceway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View Darlington tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 719k viewers. It drew a rating of 0.43.
NBC Sports
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Kansas Speedway
The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway after a historic start to the championship run last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington, becoming the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opening race since the debut of the NASCAR postseason in 2004.
Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS
Erik Jones and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series teammate Noah Gragson each scored exciting victories at Darlington over the weekend. The post Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Erik Jones delivers victory for Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones saw the two strongest cars in the Southern 500 go to the garage in the final 35 laps Sunday, and as a driver on a 109-race winless streak, he got a feeling that he hadn’t had recently. "It was my race to lose,"...
fordauthority.com
No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang Catches Fire At Darlington September 2022: Video
Kevin Harvick put the No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang in the Cup Series Playoffs by winning at Michigan and then at Richmond just one week later. He took a major hit in the championship, though, when his race car caught fire at Darlington Raceway during the race on Sunday. Harvick’s...
