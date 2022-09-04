ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SouthState Bank presents the Grove Park Community 5K race on Sept. 17

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
The Grove Park Community 5K race event, presented by SouthState Bank, is slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The race is being put on to raise funds for the Grove Park Foundation and additional local partners to support improving the health and well-being of residents in the Grove Park community, according to SouthState Bank.

SouthState Bank says that the Grove Park neighborhood has been facing immense challenges. Among these challenges are high poverty and unemployment rates, a lack of viable healthcare options, as well as developmental pressures which threaten to displace longtime residents.

By raising funds and working with the Grove Park Foundation and other local partners, the SouthState Bank is looking to support the Grove Park community and help them to overcome these various challenges.

On race day, the event begins at 7:30 a.m., when participants can show up for number pickup and late registration. Runners will then proceed to the starting line at 8:15 a.m., and then the race will kickoff at 8:30 a.m.

Registration for the event is $30 per runner, and each runner will also receive a race shirt and chip time. There will also be an additional 1K Kids Fun Run event where children can participate free of cost.

To register for the event, you can head over to the registration page .

To learn more about race day or to make a donation to benefit the Grove Park community, you can visit the Grove Park 5K race page on the SouthState Bank’s website.

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs.

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

