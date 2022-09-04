Read full article on original website
Do Not Draft List (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts’ 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox. The Saints are a 5.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 1 picks, predictions:. Bills vs....
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills
The last time Aaron Donald suited up in an NFL game, he was doing so in the Super Bowl alongside former LA Rams linebacker Von Miller. On Thursday, the two will be pitted against each other in the 2022 NFL season opener. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will usher in the new NFL […] The post ‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys sign Jason Peters: How he helps, what it means for Tyler Smith
Help is on the way, Dak Prescott. It might not be a picture-perfect scenario, but the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal that will bring perennial Pro Bowler Jason Peters onto their practice squad at the outset of Week 1 this 2022 NFL season. That's a strange thought...
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Packers-Vikings, pick
We get an epic NFC North matchup to open the 2022 NFL Season!. The Green Bay Packers face off against their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Green Bay Packers again have Super Bowl dreams on their...
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
Detroit Lions offer standing room tickets for Sunday's opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Maybe it’s the “Hard Knocks” effect, but excitement for the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season is building. The Lions put about 1,300 standing-room tickets on sale for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the first time they will have a standing room-only crowd for a non-Thanksgiving game since 2017. ...
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
Super Bowl contenders meet as Bills, Rams open NFL season
BUFFALO (12-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (16-5) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. OPENING LINE: Bills by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Rams 35-32 on Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, NY. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9), SCORING...
Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?
As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you're bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both. According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness. Dallas...
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
Broncos -6.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover) Moneyline: Broncos -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total) Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined. The Broncos have...
Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia
Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
Miami Dolphins starters Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds limited in practice
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Chase Edmonds are central figures in the Miami Dolphins’ offense, but neither was
NFL Head Coach Rankings Entering the 2022 Season
If there's one word that can be used to describe the NFL entering the 2022 season, it's change. The list of high-profile players that have switched teams due to trade or free agency is long and full of star power, and the massive wave of turnover isn't limited to the rosters either.
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
Bills breakouts, Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth: AFC East mailbag
The AFC East is kicking off the season with fanfare. Not only are the Buffalo Bills set to play in the Thursday season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will open their season against each other. The Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, have a chance to test their mettle against the defending Super Bowl champion. The Patriots and Dolphins, who seem poised to square off for the No. 2 spot in the AFC East, will get an immediate opportunity to size themselves — and each other — up.
NFL rookie award predictions: Scouting and analyzing a deep group
Not since 2001 have the NFL’s Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year both been selected outside the first round. That could very well change this year. Amid all the hype of the NFL Draft and rookie mini camps, optimism is high that every first-year player in the NFL is going to make an immediate impact.
