Van Buren Elementary in Janesville welcomed a special guest (Wednesday) afternoon as Governor Tony Evers made an appearance at the school. Evers said that for several years before he was governor, money was being subtracted the schools instead of adding to them. He said the state needs to get to a point where schools have enough resources and don’t have to go to referendums and ask locals to raise taxes.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO