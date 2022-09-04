Read full article on original website
Govenor Evers visits Janesville elementary school
Van Buren Elementary in Janesville welcomed a special guest (Wednesday) afternoon as Governor Tony Evers made an appearance at the school. Evers said that for several years before he was governor, money was being subtracted the schools instead of adding to them. He said the state needs to get to a point where schools have enough resources and don’t have to go to referendums and ask locals to raise taxes.
Heritage Days in Beloit happening this weekend
A community celebration of Beloit’s history takes place this weekend during Heritage Days 2022. Beloit Historical Society Executive Director Donna Langford says that for the first time since 2018, the public will be allowed to enter the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead for tours and they will have a historic cricket re-enactor on the grounds for those interested in learning about the sport.
Fort Atkinson hosts adult recess
Recess isn’t just for children any more. Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Director Brooke Franseen says Adult Recess will take place from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on September 23rd at Jones Park. Franseen says the event features dollar beers, organized playground games, and music from the 1990’s and 2000’s....
Janesville Plan Commission passes TID 32 amendment recommendation
The Janesville plan commission unanimously passed a recommendation to amend tax increment finance district number 32. Ehlers Public Financial Advisor Harry Allen says the amendment would make changes by establishing TID 32 as a donor to TID 28 with up to $350,000 to donate. It would also increase donations to TID 36 from $10 million to $12 million.
Beloit City Council passed ordinance to allow building of smaller homes
The Beloit City council unanimously passed an an ordinance that would allow for the building of smaller homes at a Tuesday night city council meeting. Residents of Beloit spoke in favor of the ordinance, noting that the housing issue in Beloit is serious and this amendment could help people afford homes and also help with the homelessness issue in Beloit.
Local historian share artifacts from historic Janesville breweries
Janesville’s historic breweries are the focus of an upcoming program hosted by the Rock County Historical Society. Historian Robert Bier says the first part of a program hosted by the Rock County Historical will focus on artifacts that have been uncovered over the last five or six year from the North Side Brewery.
Beloit Police Department receives $134,000 grant
The Beloit Police Department is able to expand initiatives it might not otherwise be able to afford, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Administration. Police Chief Andre Sayles the more than $134,000 is intended to offset certain costs associated with hiring, training, testing, and equipping law enforcement officers, as well as updating certain technology and policies, and implementing new crime-reduction initiatives.
Lincoln Academy in Beloit to offer new ROTC program
The Lincoln Academy in Beloit will soon be offering a first of its kind in Wisconsin Navy ROTC program. Chief Education Officer Kristi Cole says that TLA wants to make sure their students are ready for all types of future career fields including the military, and that having the Rock River makes the school a great choice for the program.
City of Beloit celebrates christening of USS Beloit
A celebration to christen the USS Beloit takes place Wednesday evening at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit. Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says that while they aren’t able to get the ship itself to Beloit, the ship’s crew will be in attendance at the celebration to unveil the crest of the ship at the event.
City of Janesville considers amending project plan for TID 32
The City of Janesville works to stretch the life out of a mixed use tax incremental financing district created in 2008. The City is considers amending the project plan for tax incremental financing district 32 for the third time. Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn says the Plan Commission will hold...
Janesville Fire Chief says Edgerton-Milton fire merger won’t impact service
A fire department merger between the Edgerton Fire Protection district and five Rock County municipalities, including Milton won’t have much of an impact on service in Janesville. Janesville Fire Chief Jim Ponkauskas says the fire department will continue to serve the parts of the towns of Rock, Harmony, LaPrairie,...
Man with dozens of open Rock County cases takes plea deal
A 35-year-old Evansville man who had 15 open cases in Rock County court takes a plea deal. Treshawn McDaniels plead guilty or no contest Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, third and fourth offense operating while intoxicated, and a number of disorderly conduct/domestic violence charges. Judge...
9/7/22 Mark Finnegan with Vets Roll and Mason Lyttle with the Janesville Jets
Mark joins the show with updates on Vets Roll and the christening of the USS Beloit. We’ll review last season, look ahead to the coming season and probably talk a little about the future of the Ice Arena with the VP of Business Development and Operations.
